Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Toronto FC and New York City FC play to 1-1 draw

September 11, 2019 10:00 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Alejandro Pozuelo scored in the 40th minute and Toronto FC tied New York City FC 1-1 Wednesday night.

Alexandru Mitrita got the scoring started for New York City FC (15-5-9) in the sixth minute on a shot 20 yards out from the edge of the box. Pozuelo tied the game for Toronto FC (11-10-9) on a penalty shot in the 40th minute.

Toronto FC outshot New York City FC 14 to eight, with five shots on goal to one for New York City FC.

New York City FC drew four corner kicks, committed 11 fouls and was given four yellow cards. Toronto FC drew two corner kicks, committed 11 fouls and was given two yellow cards.

Advertisement

Both teams next play Sunday. New York City FC visits Philadelphia and Toronto FC hosts Columbus.

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Defense Department explores modernizing federal human resources processes in this free webinar.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|16 AAFEA Leadership Development Workshop
9|16 Air, Space & Cyber Conference
9|16 Azure Gov Meetup: Navigating a...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Military working dog team deployment training in Yuma

Today in History

1948: First woman elected to both House and Senate