Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Toronto FC beats expansion FC Cincinnati 5-1

September 7, 2019 9:48 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CINCINNATI (AP) — Patrick Mullins scored in the 10th minute, Marco Delgado added a goal and an assist and Toronto FC beat expansion FC Cincinnati 5-1 on Saturday night.

Delgado deflected a pass by Cincinnati’s Joseph-Claude Gyau directly to a streaking Mullins, who took one dribble before side-netting a left-footer from the top of the area to make it 1-0.

Nick DeLeon rifled home a low volley to double the advantage in the 21st minute, and Delgado headed home an entry by Alejandro Pozuelo to give Toronto a 3-0 lead in the 28th.

Michael Bradley scored in the 63rd minute, and Nicolas Benezet made it 5-0 in the 85th. Benezet, who signed with Toronto July 30, has scored in back-to-back games.

Advertisement

Emmanuel Ledesma capped the scoring on a penalty kick in the second minute of stoppage time.

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Defense Department explores modernizing federal human resources processes in this free webinar.

Toronto (11-10-8) is unbeaten in its last five matches, dating to a 2-0 loss to the New York Red Bulls on Aug. 3. Cincinnati (5-21-3) has lost four in a row and is winless, with eight losses, in its last nine matches.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|9 2019 Scientific Computing Days...
9|10 Data-Driven Intelligence for Government
9|10 FITARA Awards
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Devil dogs at dusk

Today in History

1833: President Andrew Jackson shuts down Second Bank of the US