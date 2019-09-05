Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Trial begins of Swedish soccer chairman accused of fraud

September 5, 2019 6:28 am
 
< a min read
Share       

HARNOSAND, Sweden (AP) — The man regarded as the mastermind behind the rise of Swedish soccer team Ostersund has appeared in court at the start of a trial in which he is accused of serious financial crimes.

Daniel Kindberg is said to have helped funnel millions of kronor in taxpayer money into the club in a scheme that involved two other men and three companies, one being the Ostersund municipality’s housing corporation for which Kindberg was chief executive.

Kindberg could be sentenced to a maximum of eight years. He denies the accusations.

The trial, taking place in the town of Harnosand, is scheduled to run until Oct. 1.

Advertisement

When Kindberg was club chairman , Ostersund rose from the amateur ranks in 2011 to Sweden’s top league in 2015 and won the Swedish Cup in 2017. Ostersund qualified for the Europa League, where it advanced to the knockout stage before losing to Arsenal despite winning the second leg 2-1 at Emirates Stadium.

        Insight by Microsoft: Learn best practices managing human capital in challenging times in this exclusive executive briefing.

Ostersund could lose its place in the Swedish league if Kindberg is found guilty.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|3 2019 ISC(D) All-Hands Event (invited...
9|4 ISS World North America
9|6 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Drill team honors vets in DC

Today in History

1901: President William McKinley is shot