Tuesday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Designated INF Jace Peterson for assignment. Recalled LHP Ty Blach, C Austin Wynns and RHPs David Hess, Evan Phillips and Chandler Shepherd from Norfolk (IL). Selected the contract of OF Mason Williams from Norfolk.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Selected the contract of INF Danny Mendick from Charlotte (IL). Recalled RHP Dylan Covey, C Zack Collins and OF Daniel Palka from Charlotte. Transferred OF Jon Jay to the 60-day IL.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Assigned RHP Jordan Stephens outright to Columbus (IL). Reinstated OF Jordan Luplow from the 10-day IL.

DETROIT TIGERS — Claimed OF Troy Stokes Jr. off waivers from Milwaukee and optioned him to Toledo (IL). Released LHP Ryan Carpenter unconditionally.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Recalled LHP Cionel Pérez from Round Rock (PCL).

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Reinstated RHP Jesse Hahn from the 60-day IL. Selected the contracts of 1B Ryan McBroom, LHP Gabe Speier and 2B Erick Mejia from Omaha (PCL).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Recalled RHPs Ryne Harper, Trevor Hildenberger and Fernando Romero from Rochester (IL).

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Assigned RHP Tanner Anderson outright to Las Vegas (PCL).

SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled 2B Shed Long and RHP Zac Grotz from Tacoma (PCL).

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Recalled OF Guillermo Heredia and LHP Brendan McKay from Durham (IL).

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Recalled LHP A.J. Minter and RHP Bryse Wilson from Gwinnett (IL).

CINCINNATI REDS — Recalled RHP Keury Mella and INF/OF Brian O’Grady from Louisville (IL).

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Sent OF Alex Verdugo to Ogden (Pioneer) for a rehab assignment.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Released RHP Drew Anderson.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Claimed INF Corban Joseph off waivers from Oakland. Placed INF Pablo Sandoval on the 60-day IL.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Assigned LHP Matt Grace outright to Fresno (PCL). Recalled INF Wilmer Difo from Fresno and OF Michael A. Taylor from Harrisburg (EL).

Atlantic League

HIGH POINT ROCKERS — Released RHPs Dominic DeMasi and Pat Young.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed LB Hardy Nickerson to the practice squad.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed OT La’el Collins to a contract extension.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed QB Jacoby Brissett to a contract extension.

NEW YORK JETS — Promoted senior vice president of business affairs and general counsel Hymie Elhai to team president and senior vice president and chief financial officer Brian Friedman to executive vice president and chief operating officer.

SAN DIEGO CHARGERS — Signed C Mike Pouncey to a contract extension through the 2020 season.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed TE Jordan Leggett to the practice squad.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

DETROIT RED WINGS — D Niklas Kronwall announced his retirement and will stay with the club an adviser to the general manager.

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Signed F Ivan Barbashev to a two-year contract.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

MINNESOTA UNITED — Traded 2019 general allocation money to Chicago for 2020 general allocation money and a 2020 fourth-round draft pick.

National Women’s Soccer League

SKY BLUE — Named Alyse LaHue general manager.

COLLEGE

COASTAL CAROLINA — Named Kurtis Caster assistant women’s tennis coach. Named Karl Goodman assistant track and field coach.

COKER — Named Marabeth Durden interim women’s lacrosse coach.

FORDHAM — Named Dennis Felton assistant men’s basketball coach.

SAINT ROSE — Named Soroya Hudson assistant cross country and track and field coach and Megan Wilberg assistant trainer.

TEXAS RIO GRANDE VALLEY — Named Molly Castner deputy director of athletics/senior woman administrator.

