Tuesday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Designated INF Jace Peterson for assignment. Recalled LHP Ty Blach, C Austin Wynns and RHPs David Hess, Evan Phillips and Chandler Shepherd from Norfolk (IL). Selected the contract of OF Mason Williams from Norfolk.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Selected the contract of INF Danny Mendick from Charlotte (IL). Recalled RHP Dylan Covey, C Zack Collins and OF Daniel Palka from Charlotte. Transferred OF Jon Jay to the 60-day IL.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Assigned RHP Jordan Stephens outright to Columbus (IL). Reinstated OF Jordan Luplow from the 10-day IL.

DETROIT TIGERS — Claimed OF Troy Stokes Jr. off waivers from Milwaukee and optioned him to Toledo (IL). Released LHP Ryan Carpenter unconditionally. Recalled LHP Tyler Alexander, INF Jeimer Candelario, C Grayson Greiner, RHP Zac Reininger, OF Christin Stewart and LHP Daniel Stumpf from Toledo (IL).

HOUSTON ASTROS — Recalled LHP Cionel Pérez from Round Rock (PCL). Reinstated LHP Reymin Guduan from the suspended list and designated him for assignment.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Reinstated RHP Jesse Hahn from the 60-day IL. Selected the contracts of 1B Ryan McBroom, LHP Gabe Speier and 2B Erick Mejia from Omaha (PCL).

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Recalled C Anthony Bemboom from Salt Lake (PCL).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Recalled RHPs Ryne Harper, Trevor Hildenberger and Fernando Romero from Rochester (IL).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Reinstated 1B/DH Edwin Encarnación from the 10-day IL.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Assigned RHP Tanner Anderson outright to Las Vegas (PCL).

SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled 2B Shed Long and RHP Zac Grotz from Tacoma (PCL).

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Recalled OF Guillermo Heredia and LHP Brendan McKay from Durham (IL).

TEXAS RANGERS – Assigned RHP Pedro Payano and LHP Locke St. John outright to Nashville (PCL).

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Selected the contract of RHP T.J. Zeuch. Recalled OFs Anthony Alford and Jonathan Davis and INF Richard Ureña from Buffalo (IL). Designated RHP Zack Godley.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Recalled LHP A.J. Minter and RHP Bryse Wilson from Gwinnett (IL).

CHICAGO CUBS — Activated C Willson Contreras and LHP Derek Holland from the 10-day IL.

CINCINNATI REDS — Recalled RHP Keury Mella and INF/OF Brian O’Grady from Louisville (IL).

COLORADO ROCKIES — Selected the contract of C Drew Butera from Albuquerque (PCL). Recalled INF Josh Fuentes. Designated OF Noel Cuevas for assignment. Reinstated OF Raimel Tapia from the 10-day IL.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Sent OF Alex Verdugo to Ogden (Pioneer) for a rehab assignment.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Recalled RHP Corbin Burnes from San Antonio (PCL). Sent RHP Aaron Wilkerson outright to San Antonio. Released RHP Jeremy Jeffress.

NEW YORK METS — Reinstated 2B Robinson Cano from the 10-day IL. Named Bryn Anderson professional scouting director and Jeff Lebow assistant professional scouting director.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Released RHP Drew Anderson. Recalled RHP Nick Pivetta and INF Jose Pirela from Lehigh Valley (IL).

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Recalled RHP Eric Yardley and RHP Gerardo Reyes from El Paso (PCL). Selected INF Seth Mejias-Brean from El Paso. Transferred INF Fernando Tatis Jr. to the 60-day IL.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Claimed INF Corban Joseph off waivers from Oakland. Placed INF Pablo Sandoval on the 60-day IL.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Assigned LHP Matt Grace outright to Fresno (PCL). Recalled INF Wilmer Difo from Fresno and OF Michael A. Taylor from Harrisburg (EL).

Atlantic League

HIGH POINT ROCKERS — Released RHPs Dominic DeMasi and Pat Young.

BASKETBALL NBA G League

SOUTH BAY LAKERS — Acquired the rights to Reggie Hearn and David Stockton from Stockton for two undisclosed first-round draft picks and the rights to Derrick Griffin Jr.

Women’s National Basketball Association

WASHINGTON MYSTICS — Signed F Tianna Hawkins to a contract extension through the 2020 season.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed CB Jalen Davis, RB Justin Davis, WR Johnnie Dixon, LB Kylie Fitts, LB Pete Robertson and QB Kyle Sloter to the practice squad.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed HB Giovani Bernard to a two-year contract extension and LB Hardy Nickerson to the practice squad.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed OT La’el Collins to a contract extension.

DETROIT LIONS — Released WR Andy Jones from injured reserve.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Placed TE Jace Sternberger on IR.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed QB Jacoby Brissett to a contract extension.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Claimed LB Austin Calitro off waivers from Seattle. Waived LB Joe Giles-Harris.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Agreed to terms with QB Jared Goff to a four-year contract extension through the 2024 season.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed WR Josh Doctson. Released C Brett Jones.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Traded LB B.J. Goodson to Green Bay for an undisclosed draft pick.

NEW YORK JETS — Promoted senior vice president of business affairs and general counsel Hymie Elhai to team president and senior vice president and chief financial officer Brian Friedman to executive vice president and chief operating officer.

SAN DIEGO CHARGERS — Signed C Mike Pouncey to a contract extension through the 2020 season.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed TE Jordan Leggett and DE Patrick O’Connor to the practice squad. Released RB Bruce Alexander III from the practice squad.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

DETROIT RED WINGS — D Niklas Kronwall announced his retirement and will stay with the club an adviser to the general manager.

SEATTLE — Named Ricky Olczyk assistant general manager.

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Signed F Ivan Barbashev to a two-year contract.

ECHL

IDAHO STEELHEADS — Agreed to terms with F Conner Bleackley on a one-year contract.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

MINNESOTA UNITED — Traded 2019 general allocation money to Chicago for 2020 general allocation money and a 2020 fourth-round draft pick.

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS — Agreed to trade M David Norman to Inter Miami for a conditional 2022 draft pick, effective Jan. 2020.

National Women’s Soccer League

SKY BLUE — Named Alyse LaHue general manager.

COLLEGE

BROWN — Named Jackie Beck women’s golf coach.

CLAYTON STATE — Named Ross Henderson graduate assistant women’s soccer coach.

COASTAL CAROLINA — Named Kurtis Caster assistant women’s tennis coach. Named Karl Goodman assistant track and field coach.

COKER — Named Marabeth Durden interim women’s lacrosse coach.

FORDHAM — Named Dennis Felton assistant men’s basketball coach.

MICHIGAN STATE — Named Kim Chavers rowing coach.

PENN STATE — Named Josh Nelson assistant athletic director for applied health and performance science.

RHODE ISLAND COLLEGE — Named Margaret McCaffrey graphic design and digital media intern.

SAINT ROSE — Named Soroya Hudson assistant cross country and track and field coach and Megan Wilberg assistant trainer.

TEXAS RIO GRANDE VALLEY — Named Molly Castner deputy director of athletics/senior woman administrator.

