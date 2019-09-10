Tuesday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Reinstated RHP Jake Newberry from the 10-day IL.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed OF Byron Buxton on the 60-day IL. Reinstated RHP Kyle Gibson from the 10-day IL. Selected the contract lof INF Ronald Torreyes from Rochester (IL).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Designated RHP Adonis Rosa for assignment. Placed OF Mike Tauchman on the 60-day IL. Reinstated RHP Ben Heller from the 60-day IL.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Designated C Chris Herrmann for assignment. Claimed C Beau Taylor off waivers from Toronto.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Selected the contract of RHP Justin Dunn, OF Kyle Lewis, INF Donnie Walton and RHP Art Warren from Arkansas (SL). Designated OF Ryan Court for assignment.

National League

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled INF Edwin Ríos from Oklahoma City (PCL).

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Recalled RHP Devin Williams from Biloxi (SL).

NEW YORK METS — Recalled RHP Chris Mazza from Syracuse (IL).

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Reinstated RHP Johnny Cueto from the 60-day IL, Designated LHP Williams Jerez for assignment.

FOOTBALL National Football League

NFL — Suspended N.Y. Jets DL Nathan Shepherd six games for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancers.

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Placed OL Marcus Gilbert on IR. Released LB Dante Booker from the practice squad. Signed OL Jordan Mills.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Waived DE Jordan Willis. Signed LB LaRoy Reynolds.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Waived TE Rico Gathers.

DETROIT LIONS — Waived/injured LB Tre Lamar.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed C Nick Martin to a contract extension. Signed QB Alex McGough from the practice squad. Waived CB Cornell Armstrong.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Waived/injured WR Marcus Johnson.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed WR Terry Godwin to the practice squad.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Waived/injured WR Gehrig Dieter. Waived WR Byron Pringle. Returned WR De’Anthony Thomas to the active roster.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Waived TE Brandon Dillon. Released PK Chase McLaughlin from practice squad. Signed C Brett Jones.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Claimed LB Tuzar Skipper off waivers from Pittsburgh.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed K Sam Ficken. Waived K Kaare Vedvik.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Agreed to terms with LB Jayrone Elliott. Signed QB Devlin Hodges to the practice squad.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Re-signed CB Jamar Taylor. Released CB Parry Nickerson.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Waived OL Caleb Benenoch. Placed S Justin Evans on IR. Signed S Andrew Adams and OT Josh Wells.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Waived RB Dalyn Dawkins. Agreed to terms with C Hronnis Grasu.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Signed WR Robert Davis to the practice squad. Placed CB Greg Stroman on the IR.ins Waived TE J.P. Holtz. Released LB Darrell Williams. Signed DL T.Y. McGill and CB Simeon Thomas.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Released DB Bryce Bartlett and WR Josh Stangby from the practice roster.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Re-signed C Pavel Zacha to a three-year contract.

COLLEGE

CONNECTICUT COLLEGE — Named Maureen White director of athletics and chair of physical education.

CLAYTON STATE — Named Mason Grounds strength and conditioning coach.

NEW MEXICO — Named Gustavo Morantes men’s assistant golf coach.

OKLAHOMA STATE — Named Payton Phillips associate athletic director for strategic marketing and ticket sales.

