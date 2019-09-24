Tuesday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL

COMMISSIONER’S OFFICE — Suspended Chicago Cubs bench coach Mark Loretta one game for inappropriate conduct following a replay review during a Sept. 21 game.

American League

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Activated 3B Jose Ramirez from the 10-day IL.

TEXAS RANGERS — Recalled RHP Phillips Valdez from Nashville (PCL).

National League

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Reinstated RHP Juan Nicasio from the 10-day IL.

American Association

WINNIPEG GOLDEYES — Released OF Reggie Abercrombie.

Atlantic League

SOUTHERN MARYLAND BLUE CRABS — Traded LHP Mitch Lambson to Winnipeg (AA) to complete an earlier trade.

BASKETBALL

NBA — Fined the Milwaukee Bucks $50,000 for violating rules governing the timing of discussions regarding future player contracts and permissible commitments to players.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed P Ryan Winslow to the practice squad.

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed DT Kyle Peko from the practice squad. Peplace DT Harrison Phillips on IR.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed G Bryan Witzmann.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Released RB Darius Jackson from the practice squad. Signed CB Deante Burton to the practice squad.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed CB-PR Marcus Sherels and WR Laquon Treadwell. Placed WR-PR Chad Beebe on IR. Waived LB Devante Downs.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Signed LB Dakota Allen. Placed LB Marquel Lee on IR.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Released LB Jachai Polite from the practice squad.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed DL Lyndon Johnson to the practice squad.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Waived C Casey Dunn. Released DT T.Y. McGill.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Added LB Kaulana Apelu to the practice roster.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Released RB Larry Rose and DB Chris Humes. Added QB Trevor Knight, WR Jawil Davis, DB Trey Johnson, RB Jordan Robinson and DEs Meffy Koloamatangi and David Kenney to the practice roster.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Assigned Fs Jacob Pritchard and Spencer Smallman and D Fredrik Claesson and Alex Lintuniemi to Charlotte (AHL). Assigned F Hunter Shinkaruk and D Cavan Fitzgerald and Derek Sheppard to training camp.

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Assigned D Mikey Anderson, F Martin Frk and G Cal Petersen to Ontario (AHL).

MINNESOTA WILD — Traded D Gustav Bouramman to Florida for future considerations.

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Traded D Joel Edmundson and F Dominik Bokk to Carolina for D Justin Faulk.

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Released G Michal Neuvirth. Recalled G Kasimir Kaskisuo from Toronto (AHL).

SOCCER Major League Soccer

MLS — Fined Chicago F Nemanja Nikolic, Minnesota F Mason Toye, Toronto M Michael Bradley, Toronto D Chris Mavinga, and San Jose coach Matias Almeyda undisclosed amounts for their actions during Sept. 21 matches. Fined the Los Angeles Football Club and coach Bob Bradley undisclosed amounts for violating the mass confrontation policy during a Sept. 21 match against Toronto.

USL Championship

ORANGE COUNTY — Signed F Diego Lopez.

OLYMPIC SPORTS

USA LUGE — Named Kaspars Dumpis assistant junior national team coach.

COLLEGE

BROWN — Named Brian Fleming assistant women’s basketball coach.

CHOWAN — Named Ashley Collins assistant softball coach.

FORDHAM — Named Jamilah Ali director of athletic compliance.

IOWA STATE — Announced men’s sophomore transfer basketball guard Rasir Bolton was granted an NCAA waiver for immediate eligibility.

SAINT AUGUSTINE’S — Named Okesa Smith and Reginald Cooper interim head football coaches.

