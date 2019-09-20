Listen Live Sports

Turner homers twice to lead Nationals over Marlins

September 20, 2019 10:36 pm
 
MIAMI (AP) — Trea Turner hit two solo homers, and the Washington Nationals beat the Miami Marlins 6-4 on Friday night.

Washington had dropped four of six. It began the day with a one-game lead over Milwaukee for the top spot in the NL wild-card standings.

The Marlins became the third team to lose 100 games this season, joining the Baltimore Orioles and Detroit Tigers. Miami also had 100-loss seasons in 1998 and 2013.

Before the game, the Marlins announced manager Don Mattingly had agreed to a two-year contract extension. Mattingly was in the final year of a four-year contract.

The Nationals grabbed the lead for good on Asdrúbal Cabrera’s three-run homer off Robert Dugger (0-3) in the fourth inning.

