...

U.S. Mid-Amateur Championship Results

September 17, 2019 9:00 pm
 
Tuesday
At Colorado Golf Club
Parker, Colo.
Yardage: 7,561; Par: 72
Round of 32

Johnny Delprete, Juno Beach, Fla., def. Ben Warnquist, Gaithersburg, Md., 2 and 1.

Andres Schonbaum, Argentina, def. Kevin O’Connell, Jacksonville, Fla., 19 holes.

Jason Schultz, Allen, Texas, def. Jon Olson, Ankeny, Iowa, 1 up.

Andrew Rhodes, Westfield, Ind., def. Alejandro Villavicencio, Guatemala, 2 up.

Yaroslav Merkulov, Penfield, N.Y., def. David Noll Jr., Dalton, Ga., 3 and 2.

Jeremy Gearhart, Atascadero, Calif., def. Todd White, Spartanburg, S.C., 20 holes.

Paul McNamara, Dallas, def. Stephen Hale, Bakersfield, Calif., 5 and 3.

Joseph Deraney, Tupelo, Miss., def. Jimmy Chestnut, Royal Oak, Mich., 2 up.

Nick Geyer, San Diego, def. Jonathan Bale, Wales, 5 and 4.

Maxwell Scodro, Chicago, def. Derek Busby, Ruston, La., 5 and 4.

Stewart Hagestad, Newport Beach, Calif., def. Blake Parks, Odessa, Texas, 5 and 4.

John Ehrgott, Peoria, Ill., def. Ryan Axlund, Denver, 2 and 1.

Dan Ellis, Lansing, Mich., def. Kent Monas, Akron, Ohio, 3 and 2.

Lukas Michel, Australia, def. Nick Nosewicz, Aurora, Colo., 2 and 1.

Daniel DeBra, Lutz, Fla., def. Lane Branum, Midland, Texas, 3 and 2.

Jacob Koppenberg, Bellingham, Wash., def. Jack Dukeminier, Beaverton, Ore., 1 up.

Round of 16

Andres Schonbaum, Argentina, def. Johnny Delprete, Juno Beach, Fla., 2 and 1.

Jason Schultz, Allen, Texas, def. Andrew Rhodes, Westfield, Ind., 5 and 4.

Yaroslav Merkulov, Penfield, N.Y., def. Jeremy Gearhart, Atascadero, Calif., 4 and 2.

Joseph Deraney, Tupelo, Miss., def. Paul McNamara, Dallas, 1 up.

Nick Geyer, San Diego, def. Maxwell Scodro, Chicago, 4 and 3.

Stewart Hagestad, Newport Beach, Calif., def. John Ehrgott, Peoria, Ill., 5 and 4.

Lukas Michel, Australia, def. Dan Ellis, Lansing, Mich., 4 and 3.

Jacob Koppenberg, Bellingham, Wash., def. Daniel DeBra, Lutz, Fla., 19 holes.

