U.S. Women’s Mid-Amateur Championship Results

Monday At Meadow Course at Forest Highlands Golf Club Flagstaff, Ariz. Yardage: 6,202; Par 72 Round of 64

Julia Potter-Bobb, Indianapolis (138) def. Whitney French, Monarch Beach, Calif. (156), 2 up

Marilyn Hardy, Magnolia, Texas (149) def. Michelle Jarman, Wilmington, N.C. (149), 2 and 1

Susan Roh, Denver (153) def. Courtney McKim, Raleigh, N.C. (146), 2 up

Lauren Greenlief, Ashburn, Va. (146) def. Ashley Freeman, Houston (153), 2 and 1

Andrea Kosa, Canada (155) def. Sarah Gallagher, Canton, Ga. (144), 4 and 3

Heather McGinnis, Honolulu (151) def. Taylor Kay, Long Beach, Calif. (148), 4 and 2

Kelli Pry, Coatesville, Pa. (144) def. Mari Miezwa, Brooklyn Park, Minn. (155), 3 and 2

Ket Preamchuen Vanderpool, Thailand (148) def. Tina Papatolis, Canada (151), 4 and 3

Gretchen Johnson, Portland, Ore. (155) def. Caryn Wilson, Rancho Mirage, Calif. (143), 2 and 1

Melissa Loh, Singapore (149) def. Linda Jeffery, Abilene, Texas (150), 2 up

Kay Daniel, Covington, La. (154) def. Lila Thomas, Dallas (145), 1 up

Talia Campbell, New York (147) def. Marissa Mar, Palo Alto, Calif. (152), 19 holes

Megan Buck, Easton, Mass. (143) def. Nora Klein, Chicago (155), 3 and 2

Paige McCullough, Stillwater, Minn. (149) def. Kim Eaton, Mesa, Ariz. (150), 3 and 2

Martha Leach, Hebron, Ky. (145) def. Flower Castillo, San Antonio (154), 2 and 1

Erin Houtsma, Denver (147) def. Lea Venable, Simpsonville, S.C. (152), 1 up

Heather Wall, Lakeland, Fla. (142) def. Susan Curtin, Westwood, Mass. (155), 5 and 4

Meghan Stasi, Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (149) def. Christina Proteau, Canada (149), 4 and 3

Dawn Woodard, Greenville, S.C. (154) def. Allison Schultz, Madison, Wis. (146), 5 and 4

Gina Bamberger, Murrieta, Calif. (152) def. Clare Connolly, Chevy Chase, Md. (146), 2 up

Mallory Hetzel, Virginia Beach, Va. (144) def. Julia Hodgson, Canada (155), 3 and 1

Katie Miller, Jeannette, Pa. (151) def. Amanda Jacobs, Portland, Ore. (148), 5 and 3

Pamela Kuong, Wellesley Hills, Mass. (155) def. Ashleigh Albrecht-Hatton, Murrieta, Calif. (145), 19 holes

Alexandra Schilling, Rochester, Minn. (147) def. Sue Wooster, Australia (151), 6 and 5

Michelle Butler, Columbia, Mo. (142) def. Erin Packer, Peachtree City, Ga. (155), 4 and 3

Catherine Elliott-Powell, Philadelphia (149) def. Cali Hipp, Caldwell, Idaho (150), 3 and 2

Kelsey Chugg, Salt Lake City (145) def. Cindy Scholefield-McConnell, Bishop, Calif. (154), 3 and 2

Katie Elliott-Johnson, Fitchburg, Wis. (147) def. Emily Rapp, Greenville, S.C. (152), 2 up

Shannon Johnson, Easton, Mass. (143) def. Noelle Maertz, Clark, N.J. (155), 22 holes

Ellen Port, St. Louis (150) def. Sydney Ramskill, Salinas, Calif. (148), 2 and 1

Ina Kim-Schaad, New York (145) def. Jessica Smith, Grand Junction, Colo. (154), 4 and 3

Katrina Camitoc, San Francisco (147) def. Olivia Herrick, Roseville, Minn. (152), 3 and 1

