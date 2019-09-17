Listen Live Sports

U.S. Women’s Mid-Amateur Championship Results

September 17, 2019 4:50 pm
 
Tuesday
At Meadow Course at Forest Highlands Golf Club
Flagstaff, Ariz.
Yardage: 6,202; Par: 72
Round of 32

Julia Potter-Bobb, Indianapolis, def. Marilyn Hardy, Magnolia, Texas, 1 up.

Lauren Greenlief, Ashburn, Va., def. Susan Roh, Denver, 7 and 6.

Andrea Kosa, Canada, def. Heather McGinnis, Honolulu, 4 and 3.

Ket Preamchuen Vanderpool, Thailand, def. Kelli Pry, Coatesville, Pa., 3 and 1.

Gretchen Johnson, Portland, Ore., def. Melissa Loh, Singapore, 1 up.

Talia Campbell, New York, def. Kay Daniel, Covington, La., 4 and 3.

Megan Buck, Easton, Mass., def. Paige McCullough, Stillwater, Minn., 2 and 1.

Erin Houtsma, Denver, def. Martha Leach, Hebron, Ky., 2 up.

Meghan Stasi, Fort Lauderdale, Fla., def. Heather Wall, Lakeland, Fla., 3 and 2.

Gina Bamberger, Murrieta, Calif., def. Dawn Woodard, Greenville, S.C., 2 and 1.

Katie Miller, Jeannette, Pa., def. Mallory Hetzel, Virginia Beach, Va., 19 holes.

Alexandra Schilling, Rochester, Minn., def. Pamela Kuong, Wellesley Hills, Mass., 6 and 4.

Michelle Butler, Columbia, Mo., def. Catherine Elliott-Powell, Philadelphia, 1 up.

Katie Elliott-Johnson, Fitchburg, Wis., def. Kelsey Chugg, Salt Lake City, 2 and 1.

Shannon Johnson, Easton, Mass., def. Ellen Port, St. Louis, 2 and 1.

Ina Kim-Schaad, New York, def. Katrina Camitoc, San Francisco, 6 and 5.

