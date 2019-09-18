Listen Live Sports

U.S. Women’s Mid-Amateur Championship Results

September 18, 2019 7:12 pm
 
Wednesday
At Meadow Course at Forest Highlands Golf Club
Flagstaff, Ariz.
Yardage: 6,202; Par: 72
Quarterfinals

Lauren Greenlief, Ashburn, Va., def. Andrea Kosa, Canada, 21 holes.

Talia Campbell, New York, def. Megan Buck, Easton, Mass., 3 and 2.

Meghan Stasi, Fort Lauderdale, Fla., def. Katie Miller, Jeannette, Pa., 5 and 4.

Ina Kim-Schaad, New York, def. Michelle Butler, Columbia, Mo., 4 and 3.

Semifinals

Talia Campbell, New York, def. Lauren Greenlief, Ashburn, Va., 1 up.

Ina Kim-Schaad, New York, def. Meghan Stasi, Fort Lauderdale, Fla., 4 and 2.

