UEFA bans Ante Rebic for 5 European games for foul, insults

September 20, 2019 2:32 pm
 
NYON, Switzerland (AP) — UEFA has banned Ante Rebic for five European club games, a suspension which the Croatia forward will carry forward to his new club AC Milan.

UEFA says its disciplinary panel found Rebic guilty of “serious rough play and insulting a match official” in a Europa League game for Eintracht Frankfurt last month.

Days later, Rebic moved on a two-year loan deal to Milan, which previously agreed with UEFA to take a one-season Europa League suspension for breaking financial monitoring rules.

The UEFA ban on Rebic stays active until the club he’s playing for enters a European club competition.

Rebic was shown a red card — which can result in a three-game ban — for challenging Strasbourg’s goalkeeper with a raised boot in a Europa League playoff on Aug. 29.

UEFA says Eintracht sporting director Bruno Hübner also was banned for two games for “abusive language at a match official.”

UEFA punished Eintracht for fans throwing objects by ordering part of the stadium closed when the German club hosts Standard Liege on Oct. 24. Eintracht also was fined 44,000 euros ($48,500).

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

