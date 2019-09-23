Listen Live Sports

UEFA bars fans from 3 Euro 2020 qualifiers for racism

September 23, 2019 10:21 am
 
NYON, Switzerland (AP) — UEFA has punished three countries for racist behavior by fans at European Championship qualifying games, ordering them to play in empty stadiums.

Romania, Hungary and Slovakia will all serve the punishments during their next home qualifier in October. The visiting teams will be Norway, Azerbaijan and Wales, respectively.

UEFA says Romania’s federation faces a second stadium closure during a one-year probationary period.

Romania was also charged with other fan disorder during a 2-1 loss against Spain this month, including fans on the pitch stopping play. UEFA imposed a fine of 83,000 euros ($91,200).

Hungary and Slovakia were sanctioned by racist behavior by fans when the neighboring countries played in Budapest on Sept. 9.

UEFA fined Hungary 67,125 euros ($73,750) for a range of other offenses, and ordered Slovakia’s federation to pay 20,000 euros ($22,000).

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

