The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
UEFA charges Porto for fans’ racial abuse in Europa League

September 20, 2019 1:38 pm
 
NYON, Switzerland (AP) — UEFA says Porto has been charged with racist behavior by fans at a Europa League game.

Abusive shouts were allegedly targeted at Young Boys player Jean-Pierre Nsame, who is black, as he prepared to take a penalty kick in the 15th minute of Thursday’s game.

Nsame, a Cameroon international, scored from the spot in the Swiss team’s 2-1 loss in Portugal.

The incident was highlighted Friday by a television commentator for the French-language Swiss public broadcaster.

UEFA says its disciplinary panel will judge the case next Thursday.

The case follows a similar incident in Italy this month when Cagliari fans aimed racial insults at Inter Milan forward Romelu Lukaku as he took a penalty.

