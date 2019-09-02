Umpire Larry Vanover leaves Rockies-Dodgers game with injury

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Home plate umpire Larry Vanover has left the game between the Colorado Rockies and Los Angeles Dodgers.

Vanover appeared to be hit on the right hand by a foul ball during Kiké Hernández’s at-bat in the bottom of the fifth inning at Dodger Stadium on Monday night.

Manny Gonzalez moved from second base to work home plate after a 12-minute delay.

