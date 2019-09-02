Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Umpire Larry Vanover leaves Rockies-Dodgers game with injury

September 2, 2019 10:46 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Home plate umpire Larry Vanover has left the game between the Colorado Rockies and Los Angeles Dodgers.

Vanover appeared to be hit on the right hand by a foul ball during Kiké Hernández’s at-bat in the bottom of the fifth inning at Dodger Stadium on Monday night.

Manny Gonzalez moved from second base to work home plate after a 12-minute delay.

___

Advertisement

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

        Insight by Microsoft: Learn best practices managing human capital in challenging times in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|3 2019 ISC(D) All-Hands Event (invited...
9|4 Tech Expo at Fort Meade
9|4 Intelligence & National Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Flight chief supports teammate during challenge at Creech AFB

Today in History

1919: Woodrow Wilson embarks on tour to promote League of Nations