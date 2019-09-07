Listen Live Sports

Undercuffler, James lead Albany in 45-3 win over Bryant

September 7, 2019 10:27 pm
 
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Jeff Undercuffler threw two touchdown passes and ran for a score, Jarren Williams returned an interception for a score and Albany beat Bryant 45-3 on Saturday, handing first-year coach Chris Merritt his second straight loss.

Alex James, 231 yards in 12 carries, ran for two TDs, including an 80-yard run in the first quarter and an 85-yarder in the fourth. His 83-yard run to the Bryant 2-yard line set up Albany’s (1-1) final TD, a 3-yard run by Jah Dabney.

Undercuffler, 14 of 25 for 94 yards, hit Jerah Reeves over the middle on a 13-yard TD pass, then Williams intercepted a deflected pass from Chris Hindle and returned it 63 yards for a score and a 20-0 lead. Kareem Gibson recovered a fumble on the ensuing kickoff at the Bryant 21 and Undercuffler hit LJ Wesneski on a 7-yard pass for a score and a 28-0 edge at halftime.

Luke Samperi kicked a 32-yard field goal for Bryant.

