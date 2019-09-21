Listen Live Sports

Undercuffler passes Albany past winless Lafayette, 36-7

September 21, 2019 6:55 pm
 
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Donovan McDonald returned the opening kick 98 yards for a touchdown and Jeff Undercuffler threw four touchdown passes as Albany cruised to a 36-7 victory over winless Lafayette on Saturday afternoon.

Undercuffler hit Karl Mofor from 48-yards out to put Albany up, 12-0 after Dylan Burns misfired on both first-quarter extra point attempts.

Burns kicked a 26-yard field goal and connected on two of his four PAT attempts. Francesco Ancona kicked the final PAT.

Undercuffler was 19-of-25 passing and threw an interception. Mofor caught four passes for 58 yards and rushed for 135 on 25 carries.

Keegan Shoemaker was 22 of 37 for 230 passing yards, but the Leopards (0-4) were limited to 90 yards rushing on 30 attempts.

Albany completes the nonconference portion of its schedule with two wins in four games and opens the Colonial Athletic Association schedule Saturday against William & Mary.

The Great Danes honored active and retired military and first-responders, including police, fire and EMS workers before the game.

