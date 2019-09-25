Listen Live Sports

Union staying with coach Fischer in or out of Bundesliga

September 25, 2019 6:30 am
 
BERLIN (AP) — Union Berlin has extended coach Urs Fischer’s contract by another season to June 2021 and says the new deal is valid in and out of the Bundesliga.

Fischer, who took over in 2018, led Union to its first-ever promotion to Germany’s top tier in his first season in charge. Union is currently 14th in the 18-team Bundesliga with four points from five games.

Union president Dirk Zingler says “mutual respect and trust has gone on to develop quickly” between Fischer and the club.

Swiss coach Fischer, who previously led Basel to a Swiss league and cup double in 2017, says “I came to Union with a very good feeling at the time and my positive expectations were clearly exceeded … It is great fun to work here and to pursue these ambitious goals together.”

