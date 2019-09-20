Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
US men’s soccer to play Canada in Orlando in November

September 20, 2019 12:06 pm
 
CHICAGO (AP) — The U.S. men’s soccer team will play its Nov. 15 home Nations League match against Canada at Orlando, Florida.

The Americans open the new competition against Cuba on Oct. 11 at Washington, D.C., then meet Canada four days later in Toronto. The U.S. group stage finale will be against Cuba on Nov. 19, a game to be played at George Town, Cayman Islands.

The group winner advances to the semifinals in June.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

