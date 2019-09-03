Listen Live Sports

US Open Glance: Men’s, women’s semifinal spots to be filled

September 3, 2019 9:24 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — A quick look at the U.S. Open:

LOOKAHEAD TO WEDNESDAY

Rafael Nadal could make a 33rd career Grand Slam semifinal and three women have a chance at their first. Nadal faces No. 20 Diego Schwartzman in one men’s quarterfinal and No. 13 Gael Monfils plays 24th-seeded Matteo Berrettini in the other. Nadal, who has won three of his 18 major championships at the U.S. Open, will be playing in his 40th Grand Slam quarterfinal. He’s won his last seven in that round at Flushing Meadows. None of the women in action Wednesday are nearly that accomplished, with No. 25 Elise Mertens the only one who has been to a Grand Slam semifinal. She plays 15th-seeded Bianca Andreescu, who aims to become the first teenager in the semifinals at the U.S. Open since Caroline Wozniacki was the runner-up in 2009. No. 13 Belinda Bencic and No. 23 Donna Vekic play in the other quarterfinal.

WEDNESDAY’S FORECAST

Chance of showers. High of 84 degrees (29 C).

TUESDAY’S WEATHER

Sunny. High of 81 degrees (27 C).

TUESDAY’S RESULTS

Men’s quarterfinals: No. 5 Daniil Medvedev beat No. 23 Stan Wawrinka 7-6 (6), 6-3, 3-6, 6-1.

Women’s quarterfinals: No. 5 Elina Svitolina beat No. 16 Johanna Konta 6-4, 6-4; No. 8 Serena Williams beat No. 8 Wang Qiang 6-1, 6-0.

STAT OF THE DAY

25-0 — Serena Williams’ advantage in winners over Wang Qiang in her 6-1, 6-0 victory.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“The power, like, I cannot handle it. Just too much for me.” — Wang Qiang, after being overwhelmed by Serena Williams in 44 minutes.

