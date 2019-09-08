Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

US Open glance: Nadal holds off Medvedev for 19th Slam title

September 8, 2019 11:37 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — A quick look at the U.S. Open’s final day:

Rafael Nadal won his fourth U.S. Open title and 19th Grand Slam trophy overall by holding off Daniil Medvedev’s comeback bid with a 7-5, 6-3, 5-7, 4-6, 6-4 victory.

Medvedev nearly became the first player in 70 years to win the U.S. Open title after dropping the first two sets.

Instead, Nadal pulled it out and now stands just one major championship away from Roger Federer’s record for men.

Advertisement

SUNDAY’S WEATHER

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Defense Department explores modernizing federal human resources processes in this free webinar.

Partly cloudy. High of 77 degrees Fahrenheit (25 degrees Celsius).

SUNDAY’S MEN’S FINAL

No. 2 Rafael Nadal beat No. 5 Daniil Medvedev 7-5, 6-3, 5-7, 4-6, 6-4.

STAT OF THE DAY

1949 — The last time someone won the U.S. Open final after falling behind two sets to one; Pancho Gonzalez defeated Ted Schroeder 16-18, 2-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-4.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report for the latest federal workforce news.

“Of course, I was in trouble.” — Nadal, on losing his two-set lead and being forced to a fifth.

___

More AP tennis coverage: https://www.apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|10 4th GEOINT & Open Source Analytics...
9|10 3rd Electromagnetic Maneuver Warfare...
9|11 Mastering Business Development Workshop
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy graduate recruits get in formation

Today in History

1833: President Andrew Jackson shuts down Second Bank of the US