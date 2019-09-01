US Open Results

Sunday
At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
New York
Purse: $57,238,700
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
NEW YORK (AP) _ Results Sunday from US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
4th Round
Roger Federer (3), Switzerland, def. David Goffin (15), Belgium, 6-2, 6-2, 6-0.
Grigor Dimitrov, Bulgaria, def. Alex de Minaur, Australia, 7-5, 6-3, 6-4.
Daniil Medvedev (5), Russia, def. Dominik Koepfer, Germany, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 7-6 (2).
Stan Wawrinka (23), Switzerland, def. Novak Djokovic (1), Serbia, 6-4, 7-5, 2-1, ret.
Women’s Singles
4th Round
Wang Qiang (18), China, def. Ashleigh Barty (2), Australia, 6-2, 6-4.
Johanna Konta (16), Britain, def. Karolina Pliskova (3), Czech Republic, 6-7 (1), 6-3, 7-5.
Serena Williams (8), United States, def. Petra Martic (22), Croatia, 6-3, 6-4.
Elina Svitolina (5), Ukraine, def. Madison Keys (10), United States, 7-5, 6-4.
Men’s Doubles
Second Round
Rohan Bopanna, India, and Denis Shapovalov, Canada, def. Andreas Seppi and Marco Cecchinato, Italy, walkover.
Jurgen Melzer and Oliver Marach (16), Austria, def. Marius Copil, Romania, and Nick Kyrgios, Australia, walkover.
Robin Haase and Wesley Koolhof (13), Netherlands, def. Feliciano Lopez Diaz-Guerra and Pablo Carreno Busta, Spain, 7-6 (7), 6-3.
Men’s Doubles
Third Round
Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies (12), Germany, def. Jonny O Mara, Great Britain, and Marcelo Arevalo-Gonzalez, El Salvador, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.
Luke Bambridge, Great Britain, and Ben Mclachlan, Japan, def. Fabrice Martin and Jeremy Chardy, France, 6-3, 7-6 (4).
Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski (15), Britain, def. Rohan Bopanna, India, and Denis Shapovalov, Canada, 6-3, 6-4.
Leonardo Mayer, Argentina, and Joao Sousa, Portugal, def. Lukasz Kubot, Poland, and Marcelo Melo (2), Brazil, 7-6 (2), 6-3.
Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Horacio Zeballos (8), Argentina, def. Rajeev Ram, USA, and Joe Salisbury (10), Britain, 6-3, 5-7, 7-6 (2).
Women’s Doubles
Second Round
Viktorija Golubic, Switzerland, and Sara Sorribes Tormo, Spain, def. Anett Kontaveit, Estonia, and Daria Kasatkina, Russia, walkover.
Lyudmyla Kichenok, Ukraine, and Jelena Ostapenko (14), Latvia, def. Raluca-Ioana Olaru, Romania, and Zhaoxuan Yang, China, 6-3, 6-4.
Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Russia, and Anastasija Sevastova, Latvia, def. Latisha Chan and Hao-Ching Chan (7), Taiwan, 3-6, 6-0, 6-3.
Caty McNally and Cori Gauff, United States, def. Kveta Peschke, Czech Republic, and Nicole Melichar (9), United States, 6-3, 7-6 (9).
Yulia Putintseva, Kazakhstan, and Anna Kalinskaya, Russia, def. Peng Shuai, China, and Alicja Rosolska, Poland, 6-2, 5-7, 6-3.
Women’s Doubles
Third Round
Vania King and Caroline Dolehide, United States, def. Alexa Guarachi Mathison, Chile, and Bernarda Pera, United States, 6-3, 7-6 (4).
Elise Mertens, Belgium, and Aryna Sabalenka (4), Belarus, def. Viktorija Golubic, Switzerland, and Sara Sorribes Tormo, Spain, 6-3, 7-5.
Xu Yifan, China, and Gabriela Dabrowski (3), Canada, def. Laura Siegemund and Anna-Lena Friedsam, Germany, 6-3, 0-6, 6-2.
Aliaksandra Sasnovich, Belarus, and Viktoria Kuzmova, Slovakia, def. Danielle Collins, USA, and Ellen Perez, Australia, 7-6 (4), 5-7, 7-5.
Mixed Doubles
Third Round
Henri Kontinen, Finland, and Demi Schuurs (6), Netherlands, def. Denis Kudla and Jennifer Brady, United States, 4-6, 7-6 (2), 10-8.
Ivan Dodig, Croatia, and Latisha Chan (4), Taiwan, def. Franko Skugor, Croatia, and Raluca-Ioana Olaru, Romania, 6-1, 6-1.
Fabrice Martin, France, and Raquel Atawo, United States, def. Rohan Bopanna, India, and Abigail Spears, United States, 7-5, 7-6 (4).
Bethanie Mattek-Sands, USA, and Jamie Murray, Britain, def. Bruno Soares, Brazil, and Nicole Melichar (5), United States, 6-3, 6-3.
Gabriela Dabrowski, Canada, and Mate Pavic (2), Croatia, def. Hayley Carter and Jackson Withrow, United States, 7-6 (6), 6-2.
