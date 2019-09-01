Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

US Open Results

September 1, 2019 11:00 am
 
3 min read
Share       

Sunday

At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

New York

Purse: $57,238,700

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

NEW YORK (AP) _ Results Sunday from US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

4th Round

Roger Federer (3), Switzerland, def. David Goffin (15), Belgium, 6-2, 6-2, 6-0.

Grigor Dimitrov, Bulgaria, def. Alex de Minaur, Australia, 7-5, 6-3, 6-4.

Daniil Medvedev (5), Russia, def. Dominik Koepfer, Germany, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 7-6 (2).

Stan Wawrinka (23), Switzerland, def. Novak Djokovic (1), Serbia, 6-4, 7-5, 2-1, ret.

Advertisement

Women’s Singles

4th Round

Wang Qiang (18), China, def. Ashleigh Barty (2), Australia, 6-2, 6-4.

        Insight by Trezza Media Group: Labor Department, U.S. Marshals Service, SBA and VA address IT modernization in this free webinar.

Johanna Konta (16), Britain, def. Karolina Pliskova (3), Czech Republic, 6-7 (1), 6-3, 7-5.

Serena Williams (8), United States, def. Petra Martic (22), Croatia, 6-3, 6-4.

Elina Svitolina (5), Ukraine, def. Madison Keys (10), United States, 7-5, 6-4.

Men’s Doubles

Second Round

Rohan Bopanna, India, and Denis Shapovalov, Canada, def. Andreas Seppi and Marco Cecchinato, Italy, walkover.

Jurgen Melzer and Oliver Marach (16), Austria, def. Marius Copil, Romania, and Nick Kyrgios, Australia, walkover.

Robin Haase and Wesley Koolhof (13), Netherlands, def. Feliciano Lopez Diaz-Guerra and Pablo Carreno Busta, Spain, 7-6 (7), 6-3.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's In Case You Missed It newsletter for updates on the most important stories of the day.

Men’s Doubles

Third Round

Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies (12), Germany, def. Jonny O Mara, Great Britain, and Marcelo Arevalo-Gonzalez, El Salvador, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Luke Bambridge, Great Britain, and Ben Mclachlan, Japan, def. Fabrice Martin and Jeremy Chardy, France, 6-3, 7-6 (4).

Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski (15), Britain, def. Rohan Bopanna, India, and Denis Shapovalov, Canada, 6-3, 6-4.

Leonardo Mayer, Argentina, and Joao Sousa, Portugal, def. Lukasz Kubot, Poland, and Marcelo Melo (2), Brazil, 7-6 (2), 6-3.

Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Horacio Zeballos (8), Argentina, def. Rajeev Ram, USA, and Joe Salisbury (10), Britain, 6-3, 5-7, 7-6 (2).

Women’s Doubles

Second Round

Viktorija Golubic, Switzerland, and Sara Sorribes Tormo, Spain, def. Anett Kontaveit, Estonia, and Daria Kasatkina, Russia, walkover.

Lyudmyla Kichenok, Ukraine, and Jelena Ostapenko (14), Latvia, def. Raluca-Ioana Olaru, Romania, and Zhaoxuan Yang, China, 6-3, 6-4.

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Russia, and Anastasija Sevastova, Latvia, def. Latisha Chan and Hao-Ching Chan (7), Taiwan, 3-6, 6-0, 6-3.

Caty McNally and Cori Gauff, United States, def. Kveta Peschke, Czech Republic, and Nicole Melichar (9), United States, 6-3, 7-6 (9).

Yulia Putintseva, Kazakhstan, and Anna Kalinskaya, Russia, def. Peng Shuai, China, and Alicja Rosolska, Poland, 6-2, 5-7, 6-3.

Women’s Doubles

Third Round

Vania King and Caroline Dolehide, United States, def. Alexa Guarachi Mathison, Chile, and Bernarda Pera, United States, 6-3, 7-6 (4).

Elise Mertens, Belgium, and Aryna Sabalenka (4), Belarus, def. Viktorija Golubic, Switzerland, and Sara Sorribes Tormo, Spain, 6-3, 7-5.

Xu Yifan, China, and Gabriela Dabrowski (3), Canada, def. Laura Siegemund and Anna-Lena Friedsam, Germany, 6-3, 0-6, 6-2.

Aliaksandra Sasnovich, Belarus, and Viktoria Kuzmova, Slovakia, def. Danielle Collins, USA, and Ellen Perez, Australia, 7-6 (4), 5-7, 7-5.

Mixed Doubles

Third Round

Henri Kontinen, Finland, and Demi Schuurs (6), Netherlands, def. Denis Kudla and Jennifer Brady, United States, 4-6, 7-6 (2), 10-8.

Ivan Dodig, Croatia, and Latisha Chan (4), Taiwan, def. Franko Skugor, Croatia, and Raluca-Ioana Olaru, Romania, 6-1, 6-1.

Fabrice Martin, France, and Raquel Atawo, United States, def. Rohan Bopanna, India, and Abigail Spears, United States, 7-5, 7-6 (4).

Bethanie Mattek-Sands, USA, and Jamie Murray, Britain, def. Bruno Soares, Brazil, and Nicole Melichar (5), United States, 6-3, 6-3.

Gabriela Dabrowski, Canada, and Mate Pavic (2), Croatia, def. Hayley Carter and Jackson Withrow, United States, 7-6 (6), 6-2.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|3 2019 ISC(D) All-Hands Event (invited...
9|4 Tech Expo at Fort Meade
9|4 Intelligence & National Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Former NHL player Daryl Evans teaches sailors during LA Fleet Week

Today in History

1919: Woodrow Wilson embarks on tour to promote League of Nations