US Open Results

September 2, 2019 11:01 am
 
Monday

At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

New York

Purse: $57,238,700

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

NEW YORK (AP) _ Results Monday from US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

4th Round

Matteo Berrettini (24), Italy, def. Andrey Rublev, Russia, 6-1, 6-4, 7-6 (6).

Diego Schwartzman (20), Argentina, def. Alexander Zverev (6), Germany, 3-6, 6-2, 6-4, 6-3.

Gael Monfils (13), France, def. Pablo Andujar, Spain, 6-1, 6-2, 6-2.

Rafael Nadal (2), Spain, def. Marin Cilic (22), Croatia, 6-3, 3-6, 6-1, 6-2.

Women’s Singles

4th Round

Belinda Bencic (13), Switzerland, def. Naomi Osaka (1), Japan, 7-5, 6-4.

Donna Vekic (23), Croatia, def. Julia Goerges (26), Germany, 6-7 (5), 7-5, 6-3.

Elise Mertens (25), Belgium, def. Kristie Ahn, United States, 6-1, 6-1.

Men’s Doubles

Third Round

Jurgen Melzer and Oliver Marach (16), Austria, def. Casper Ruud, Norway, and Miomir Kecmanovic, Serbia, 6-0, 6-3.

Jack Sock and Jack Withrow, United States, def. Bob Bryan and Mike Bryan (7), United States, 6-4, 7-5.

Robert Farah and Juan Sebastian Cabal (1), Colombia, def. Robin Haase and Wesley Koolhof (13), Netherlands, 6-4, 6-4.

Women’s Doubles

Third Round

Kristina Mladenovic, France, and Timea Babos (1), Hungary, def. Yulia Putintseva, Kazakhstan, and Anna Kalinskaya, Russia, 6-3, 6-2.

Zheng Saisai and Duan Ying-Ying (12), China, def. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Russia, and Anastasija Sevastova, Latvia, 6-4, 6-3.

Victoria Azarenka, Belarus, and Ashleigh Barty (8), Australia, def. Caty McNally and Cori Gauff, United States, 6-0, 6-1.

Lyudmyla Kichenok, Ukraine, and Jelena Ostapenko (14), Latvia, def. Barbora Strycova, Czech Republic, and Hsieh Su-wei (2), Taiwan, 6-4, 6-3.

Mixed Doubles

Third Round

Rajeev Ram, USA, and Sam Stosur (3), Australia, def. Edouard Roger-Vasselin, France, and Kirsten Flipkens, Belgium, 7-6 (2), 7-5.

Mixed Doubles

Quarterfinal

Bethanie Mattek-Sands, USA, and Jamie Murray, Britain, def. Gabriela Dabrowski, Canada, and Mate Pavic (2), Croatia, 2-6, 7-5, 10-4.

Ivan Dodig, Croatia, and Latisha Chan (4), Taiwan, def. Fabrice Martin, France, and Raquel Atawo, United States, 7-6 (3), 3-6, 10-3.

