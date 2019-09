US Open Results

By The Associated Press

Tuesday

At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

New York

Purse: $57,238,700

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

NEW YORK (AP) _ Results Tuesday from US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Quarterfinal

Daniil Medvedev (5), Russia, def. Stan Wawrinka (23), Switzerland, 7-6 (6), 6-3, 3-6, 6-1.

Grigor Dimitrov, Bulgaria, def. Roger Federer (3), Switzerland, 3-6, 6-4, 3-6, 6-4, 6-2.

Women’s Singles

Quarterfinal

Elina Svitolina (5), Ukraine, def. Johanna Konta (16), Britain, 6-4, 6-4.

Serena Williams (8), United States, def. Wang Qiang (18), China, 6-1, 6-0.

Men’s Doubles

Quarterfinal

Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies (12), Germany, def. Leonardo Mayer, Argentina, and Joao Sousa, Portugal, 7-6 (4), 6-4.

Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Horacio Zeballos (8), Argentina, def. Jurgen Melzer and Oliver Marach (16), Austria, 7-6 (4), 6-4.

Women’s Doubles

Quarterfinal

Elise Mertens, Belgium, and Aryna Sabalenka (4), Belarus, def. Zheng Saisai and Duan Ying-Ying (12), China, 6-4, 6-3.

Victoria Azarenka, Belarus, and Ashleigh Barty (8), Australia, def. Kristina Mladenovic, France, and Timea Babos (1), Hungary, 2-6, 7-5, 6-1.

Mixed Doubles

Quarterfinal

Rajeev Ram, USA, and Sam Stosur (3), Australia, def. Henri Kontinen, Finland, and Demi Schuurs (6), Netherlands, 4-6, 6-4, 14-12.

