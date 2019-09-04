US Open Results

Wednesday

At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

New York

Purse: $57,238,700

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

NEW YORK (AP) _ Results Wednesday from US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Quarterfinal

Matteo Berrettini (24), Italy, def. Gael Monfils (13), France, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 7-6 (5).

Rafael Nadal (2), Spain, def. Diego Schwartzman (20), Argentina, 6-4, 7-5, 6-2.

Women’s Singles

Quarterfinal

Belinda Bencic (13), Switzerland, def. Donna Vekic (23), Croatia, 7-6 (5), 6-3.

Bianca Andreescu (15), Canada, def. Elise Mertens (25), Belgium, 3-6, 6-2, 6-3.

Advertisement

Men’s Doubles

Quarterfinal

Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski (15), Britain, def. Jack Sock and Jack Withrow, United States, 4-6, 6-1, 7-6 (4).

Robert Farah and Juan Sebastian Cabal (1), Colombia, def. Luke Bambridge, Great Britain, and Ben Mclachlan, Japan, 6-4, 6-4.

Women’s Doubles

Quarterfinal

Aliaksandra Sasnovich, Belarus, and Viktoria Kuzmova, Slovakia, def. Xu Yifan, China, and Gabriela Dabrowski (3), Canada, 2-6, 6-3, 6-3.

Vania King and Caroline Dolehide, United States, def. Lyudmyla Kichenok, Ukraine, and Jelena Ostapenko (14), Latvia, 7-6 (2), 6-4.

Mixed Doubles

Semifinal

Bethanie Mattek-Sands, USA, and Jamie Murray, Britain, def. Rajeev Ram, USA, and Sam Stosur (3), Australia, 6-3, 6-1.

Michael Venus, New Zealand, and Hao-Ching Chan (1), Taiwan, def. Ivan Dodig, Croatia, and Latisha Chan (4), Taiwan, 7-6 (3), 7-5.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.