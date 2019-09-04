Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

US Open Results

September 4, 2019 11:01 am
 
< a min read
Share       

Wednesday

At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

New York

Purse: $57,238,700

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

NEW YORK (AP) _ Results Wednesday from US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Quarterfinal

Matteo Berrettini (24), Italy, def. Gael Monfils (13), France, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 7-6 (5).

Rafael Nadal (2), Spain, def. Diego Schwartzman (20), Argentina, 6-4, 7-5, 6-2.

Women’s Singles

Quarterfinal

Belinda Bencic (13), Switzerland, def. Donna Vekic (23), Croatia, 7-6 (5), 6-3.

Bianca Andreescu (15), Canada, def. Elise Mertens (25), Belgium, 3-6, 6-2, 6-3.

Advertisement

Men’s Doubles

Quarterfinal

Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski (15), Britain, def. Jack Sock and Jack Withrow, United States, 4-6, 6-1, 7-6 (4).

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Defense Department explores modernizing federal human resources processes in this free webinar.

Robert Farah and Juan Sebastian Cabal (1), Colombia, def. Luke Bambridge, Great Britain, and Ben Mclachlan, Japan, 6-4, 6-4.

Women’s Doubles

Quarterfinal

Aliaksandra Sasnovich, Belarus, and Viktoria Kuzmova, Slovakia, def. Xu Yifan, China, and Gabriela Dabrowski (3), Canada, 2-6, 6-3, 6-3.

Vania King and Caroline Dolehide, United States, def. Lyudmyla Kichenok, Ukraine, and Jelena Ostapenko (14), Latvia, 7-6 (2), 6-4.

Mixed Doubles

Semifinal

Bethanie Mattek-Sands, USA, and Jamie Murray, Britain, def. Rajeev Ram, USA, and Sam Stosur (3), Australia, 6-3, 6-1.

Michael Venus, New Zealand, and Hao-Ching Chan (1), Taiwan, def. Ivan Dodig, Croatia, and Latisha Chan (4), Taiwan, 7-6 (3), 7-5.

        Keep up with the latest commentary and interviews on The Federal Drive with Tom Temin. Subscribe today.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|3 2019 ISC(D) All-Hands Event (invited...
9|4 ISS World North America
9|6 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Drill team honors vets in DC

Today in History

1901: President William McKinley is shot