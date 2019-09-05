US Open Results

Thursday
At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
New York
Purse: $57,238,700
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
NEW YORK (AP) _ Results Thursday from US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Singles
Semifinal
Serena Williams (8), United States, def. Elina Svitolina (5), Ukraine, 6-3, 6-1.
Bianca Andreescu (15), Canada, def. Belinda Bencic (13), Switzerland, 7-6 (3), 7-5.
Men’s Doubles
Semifinal
Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Horacio Zeballos (8), Argentina, def. Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies (12), Germany, 7-6 (2), 7-6 (5).
Robert Farah and Juan Sebastian Cabal (1), Colombia, def. Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski (15), Britain, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (8).
Women’s Doubles
Semifinal
Victoria Azarenka, Belarus, and Ashleigh Barty (8), Australia, def. Aliaksandra Sasnovich, Belarus, and Viktoria Kuzmova, Slovakia, 6-0, 6-1.
