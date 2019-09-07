US Open Results

Saturday

At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

New York

Purse: $57,238,700

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

NEW YORK (AP) _ Results Saturday from US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Mixed Doubles

Final

Bethanie Mattek-Sands, United States, and Jamie Murray, Britain, def. Michael Venus, New Zealand, and Hao-Ching Chan (1), Taiwan, 6-2, 6-3.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.