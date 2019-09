US Open Show Court Schedules

By The Associated Press

At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

New York

All Times EDT

Play begins on all courts at 11 a.m.

Arthur Ashe Stadium

Elina Svitolina (5), Ukraine, vs. Johanna Konta (16), Britain

Stan Wawrinka (23), Switzerland, vs. Daniil Medvedev (5), Russia

Serena Williams (8), United States, vs. Wang Qiang (18), China

Roger Federer (3), Switzerland, vs. Grigor Dimitrov, Bulgaria

Louis Armstrong Stadium

Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies (12), Germany, vs. Leonardo Mayer, Argentina, and Joao Sousa, Portugal

Zheng Saisai and Duan Ying-Ying (12), China, vs. Elise Mertens, Belgium, and Aryna Sabalenka (4), Belarus

Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Horacio Zeballos (8), Argentina, vs. Jurgen Melzer and Oliver Marach (16), Austria

Kristina Mladenovic, France, and Timea Babos (1), Hungary, vs. Victoria Azarenka, Belarus, and Ashleigh Barty (8), Australia

Henri Kontinen, Finland, and Demi Schuurs (6), Netherlands, vs. Rajeev Ram, USA, and Sam Stosur (3), Australia

