Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

USA Bobsled pilot Elana Meyers Taylor expecting baby

September 18, 2019 4:07 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

U.S. bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor is pregnant and won’t compete this season, though she intends to return in a year and prepare for the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

Meyers Taylor and her husband, fellow U.S. bobsledder Nic Taylor, announced Wednesday they are expecting their first child in March.

Meyers Taylor is a three-time Olympic medalist, winning the silver medal as a driver at both the 2014 Sochi Games and the 2018 Pyeongchang Games. She also was a brakeman in the sled piloted by Erin Pac that won bronze at the 2010 Vancouver Games.

Meyers Taylor has won 17 World Cup races in her career, with at least one win in each of the last six seasons. She’s claimed medals in 21 of the 24 World Cup events held over the last three seasons.

Advertisement

She’s also a two-time world champion, six-time world championships medalist and won the overall World Cup title in the 2014-15 season.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts from DoD’s JAIC, HHS and NOAA Fisheries explore machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|19 6th Cyber Operations for National...
9|23 2019 Defense Systems Acquisition...
9|23 Cyberspace and Cyber Intelligence
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National POW/MIA Recognition Day

Today in History

1881: Chester Arthur becomes third president to serve in one year