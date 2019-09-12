Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Van Uytvanck beats Flipkens at Japan Women’s Open

September 12, 2019 4:07 am
 
< a min read
Share       

HIROSHIMA, Japan (AP) — Third-seeded Alison Van Uytvanck advanced to the quarterfinals of the Japan Women’s Open with a 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 victory over Kirsten Flipkens on Thursday.

Van Uytvanck went up a break in the second set after easily winning the first, but Flipkens then won five of six games to even the match. Van Uytvanck picked up two early breaks to take a 3-0 lead in the third set.

The Belgian will next face Mihaela Buzarnescu, who beat Kurumi Nara 7-6 (1), 7-5. Seventh-seeded Sara Sorribes Tormo also advanced, defeating Varvara Flink 6-3, 6-1.

___

Advertisement

More AP Tennis: https://www.apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Defense Department explores modernizing federal human resources processes in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|16 AAFEA Leadership Development Workshop
9|16 Air, Space & Cyber Conference
9|16 Azure Gov Meetup: Navigating a...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Military working dog team deployment training in Yuma

Today in History

1948: First woman elected to both House and Senate