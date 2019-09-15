Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Vancouver 2, Houston 1

September 15, 2019 12:19 am
 
< a min read
Share       
Houston 0 1 1
Vancouver 0 2 2

First half_None.

Second half_1, Vancouver, In-beom, 3 (penalty kick), 54th minute; 2, Houston, Manotas, 13, 78th; 3, Vancouver, Montero, 7 (Bair), 90th+1.

Goalies_Houston, Joe Willis, Tyler Deric; Vancouver, Zac MacMath, Sean Melvin.

Yellow Cards_Adnan, Vancouver, 30th; Vera, Houston, 42nd; In-beom, Vancouver, 66th.

Advertisement

Referee_Robert Sibiga. Assistant Referees_Frank Anderson, Jeremy Hanson, Dave Gantar. 4th Official_Joseph Dickerson.

        Insight by NEC Corporation of America: Delve into the latest thinking on facial recognition and its application in federal settings in this exclusive executive briefing.

A_17,382.

___

Lineups

Houston_Joe Willis; Jose Bizama, Maynor Figueroa, Alejandro Fuenmayor, Adam Lundqvist; Boniek Garcia, Tomas Martinez (Alberth Elis, 61st), Tommy McNamara (Memo Rodriguez, 71st), Matias Vera; Mauro Manotas, Christian Ramirez (Ronaldo Pena, 83rd).

Vancouver_Zac MacMath; Ali Adnan, Derek Cornelius, Doneil Henry, Scott Sutter; Michaell Chirinos (Thelonius Bair, 71st), Hwang In-beom, Andy Rose, Russell Teibert; Yordy Reyna (Lass Bangoura, 90th+5), Tosaint Ricketts (Fredy Montero, 82nd).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|16 Air, Space & Cyber Conference
9|16 AAFEA Leadership Development Workshop
9|17 Modern Day Marine
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marine Corps Martial Arts Center of Excellence

Today in History

1947: First secretary of Defense sworn in