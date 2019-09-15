Vancouver 2, Houston 1

|Houston
|0
|1
|—
|1
|Vancouver
|0
|2
|—
|2
First half_None.
Second half_1, Vancouver, In-beom, 3 (penalty kick), 54th minute; 2, Houston, Manotas, 13, 78th; 3, Vancouver, Montero, 7 (Bair), 90th+1.
Goalies_Houston, Joe Willis, Tyler Deric; Vancouver, Zac MacMath, Sean Melvin.
Yellow Cards_Adnan, Vancouver, 30th; Vera, Houston, 42nd; In-beom, Vancouver, 66th.
Referee_Robert Sibiga. Assistant Referees_Frank Anderson, Jeremy Hanson, Dave Gantar. 4th Official_Joseph Dickerson.
A_17,382.
___
Lineups
Houston_Joe Willis; Jose Bizama, Maynor Figueroa, Alejandro Fuenmayor, Adam Lundqvist; Boniek Garcia, Tomas Martinez (Alberth Elis, 61st), Tommy McNamara (Memo Rodriguez, 71st), Matias Vera; Mauro Manotas, Christian Ramirez (Ronaldo Pena, 83rd).
Vancouver_Zac MacMath; Ali Adnan, Derek Cornelius, Doneil Henry, Scott Sutter; Michaell Chirinos (Thelonius Bair, 71st), Hwang In-beom, Andy Rose, Russell Teibert; Yordy Reyna (Lass Bangoura, 90th+5), Tosaint Ricketts (Fredy Montero, 82nd).
