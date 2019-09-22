Listen Live Sports

Vela’s stoppage time goal helps Los Angeles draw Toronto 1-1

September 22, 2019 12:55 am
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Carlos Vela scored a stoppage time goal to lift Los Angeles to a 1-1 tie with Toronto Saturday.

Tsubasa Endoh gave Toronto (12-10-10) a 1-0 advantage in the 19th minute on a shot 12 yards out from the left side of the box, assisted by Jozy Altidore. Vela tied it at 1-1 for Los Angeles (19-4-8) on a penalty shot in the fifth minute of second-half stoppage time.

Los Angeles outshot Toronto 17 to 8, with five shots on goal to one for Toronto.

Los Angeles drew 11 corner kicks, committed 11 fouls and was given one yellow card. Toronto drew four corner kicks, committed 10 fouls and was given one yellow card.

Los Angeles’s next match is Wednesday at home against Houston, and Toronto next plays Sunday at the Fire.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

