Vikings-Packers Preview Capsule

MINNESOTA (1-0) at GREEN BAY (1-0)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox

OPENING LINE — Packers by 3

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Vikings 1-0; Packers 1-0

Advertisement

SERIES RECORD — Packers lead 60-54-3

LAST MEETING — Vikings beat Packers 24-17, Nov. 25, 2018

LAST WEEK — Vikings beat Falcons 28-12; Packers beat Bears 10-3

AP PRO32 RANKING – Vikings No. 7, Packers No. 11

VIKINGS OFFENSE – OVERALL (26), RUSH (4), PASS (32).

VIKINGS DEFENSE – OVERALL (13), RUSH (9), PASS (18).

PACKERS OFFENSE – OVERALL (31), RUSH (27), PASS (28).

PACKERS DEFENSE – OVERALL (5), RUSH (5), PASS (10).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES – Minnesota is 5-1-1 in last seven meetings with Green Bay, its best seven-game stretch in 117-game series since going 6-1 from 1990-93. … Vikings RB Dalvin Cook rushed for 111 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries last week. It was third-year back’s third 100-yard outing in 16th career game. … QB Kirk Cousins attempted only 10 passes, career low for game he started. Cousins averaged 43 attempts in two games against Packers last year. … WR Adam Thielen has 43 receptions for 578 yards and five TDs in last five games against Packers. … Five of FS Harrison Smith’s 20 career interceptions have come vs. Packers. … DE Everson Griffen has 12½ sacks in 19 career games vs. Packers. … Green Bay has scored 23 points in 11 of last 13 home games against Vikings. … Green Bay is 4-1-1 in home September matchups against Vikings. Green Bay is 13-6-2 against Minnesota at Lambeau Field since 2000. … Packers are 12-8-1 against Vikings with Aaron Rodgers as starting quarterback. … Rodgers has seven career games with passer rating of 130-plus against Minnesota, most by quarterback by one team in NFL history. … New Packers coach Matt LaFleur served as Cousins’ quarterbacks coach in Washington in 2012 and 2013. … Fantasy tip: Rodgers has thrown 20 interceptions and three interceptions in last 15 games against Vikings.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.