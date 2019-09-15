Listen Live Sports

Vikings-Packers Stats

September 15, 2019 4:39 pm
 
Minnesota 0 10 6 0—16
Green Bay 14 7 0 0—21
First Quarter

GB_J.Williams 15 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), 12:50.

GB_Allison 12 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), 3:18.

Second Quarter

GB_A.Jones 2 run (Crosby kick), 14:16.

Min_Cook 75 run (Bailey kick), 14:00.

Min_FG Bailey 31, :51.

Third Quarter

Min_Diggs 45 pass from Cousins (kick blocked), 9:12.

A_78,416.

___

Min GB
First downs 15 20
Total Net Yards 421 335
Rushes-yards 27-198 33-144
Passing 223 191
Punt Returns 4-25 2-0
Kickoff Returns 0-0 0-0
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 2-5
Comp-Att-Int 14-32-2 22-34-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 1-7 2-18
Punts 6-44.0 8-47.6
Fumbles-Lost 5-2 2-2
Penalties-Yards 8-100 6-35
Time of Possession 25:54 34:06

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Minnesota, Cook 20-154, Mattison 4-25, Cousins 2-17, Abdullah 1-2. Green Bay, A.Jones 23-116, J.Williams 9-28, Rodgers 1-0.

PASSING_Minnesota, Cousins 14-32-2-230. Green Bay, Rodgers 22-34-0-209.

RECEIVING_Minnesota, Thielen 5-75, Cook 3-37, Rudolph 3-9, Beebe 1-61, Diggs 1-49, I.Smith 1-(minus 1). Green Bay, D.Adams 7-106, A.Jones 4-34, Allison 4-25, Valdes-Scantling 3-19, J.Williams 3-13, Kumerow 1-12.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Minnesota, Bailey 47.

