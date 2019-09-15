Vikings-Packers Stats

|Minnesota
|0
|10
|6
|0—16
|Green Bay
|14
|7
|0
|0—21
|First Quarter
GB_J.Williams 15 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), 12:50.
GB_Allison 12 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), 3:18.
GB_A.Jones 2 run (Crosby kick), 14:16.
Min_Cook 75 run (Bailey kick), 14:00.
Min_FG Bailey 31, :51.
Min_Diggs 45 pass from Cousins (kick blocked), 9:12.
A_78,416.
___
|Min
|GB
|First downs
|15
|20
|Total Net Yards
|421
|335
|Rushes-yards
|27-198
|33-144
|Passing
|223
|191
|Punt Returns
|4-25
|2-0
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|2-5
|Comp-Att-Int
|14-32-2
|22-34-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-7
|2-18
|Punts
|6-44.0
|8-47.6
|Fumbles-Lost
|5-2
|2-2
|Penalties-Yards
|8-100
|6-35
|Time of Possession
|25:54
|34:06
___
RUSHING_Minnesota, Cook 20-154, Mattison 4-25, Cousins 2-17, Abdullah 1-2. Green Bay, A.Jones 23-116, J.Williams 9-28, Rodgers 1-0.
PASSING_Minnesota, Cousins 14-32-2-230. Green Bay, Rodgers 22-34-0-209.
RECEIVING_Minnesota, Thielen 5-75, Cook 3-37, Rudolph 3-9, Beebe 1-61, Diggs 1-49, I.Smith 1-(minus 1). Green Bay, D.Adams 7-106, A.Jones 4-34, Allison 4-25, Valdes-Scantling 3-19, J.Williams 3-13, Kumerow 1-12.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Minnesota, Bailey 47.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.