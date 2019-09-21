Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Virgil has 4 TD passes, leads SE Louisiana over Lamar 45-34

September 21, 2019 11:58 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

HAMMOND, La. (AP) — Chason Virgil had four touchdown passes and threw for 307 yards to lead Southeastern Louisiana to a 45-34 victory over Lamar on Saturday night in a Southland Conference opener.

Lamar (2-2, 0-1) led 24-21 at halftime, but Southeastern Louisiana (2-1, 1-0) answered when Virgil threw a 24-yard touchdown pass to Javon Conner and a 50-yarder to Austin Mitchell in under two minutes midway through the third quarter. Cole Kelley’s 14-yard TD pass to Conner stretched the Lions’ lead to 42-27.

Virgil was 26-of-34 passing. Mitchell had five catches for 136 yards with two touchdowns. CJ Turner also caught a touchdown pass and Devonte Williams ran for a score for the Lions.

Myles Wanza’s 3-yard touchdown run pulled Lamar to 42-34 with 11:47 to play. The Lions used a 15-play, 87-yard drive, capped by Bryce Broussard’s 19-yard field goal with 1:48 remaining, to put the game out of reach.

Advertisement

Jordan Hoy was 14 of 33 for 303 yards passing with a touchdown and interception for Lamar.

        Insight by NEC Corporation of America: Delve into the latest thinking on facial recognition and its application in federal settings in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|23 2019 Defense Systems Acquisition...
9|24 milCloud 2.0 Bootcamp Series
9|24 Active Risk GRC Conference 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

DISA's first female SEA retires after 30 years of active duty

Today in History

1964: Warren Commission report delivered to President Johnson