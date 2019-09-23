Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Wales to give injured lock Cory Hill another fitness test

September 23, 2019 10:50 am
 
1 min read
Share       

TOYOTA, Japan (AP) — Wales will give a fitness test to injured lock Cory Hill on Tuesday, which may decide whether he stays at the Rugby World Cup.

Hill injured his ankle playing against England at the Six Nations in February but still made the squad for Japan. However, he might not get to add to his 24 test caps just yet.

Wales coach Warren Gatland replied “possibly” when asked if Hill is going to be ruled out of the tournament.

“If he doesn’t return to fitness he’ll go back to the U.K.,” Gatland added. “But we’re going to assess him tomorrow and just see how much progress he’s made.”

Advertisement

Wales beat Georgia 43-14 on Monday and has matches in Pool D against Australia on Sunday, then Fiji and Uruguay.

        Insight by NEC Corporation of America: Delve into the latest thinking on facial recognition and its application in federal settings in this exclusive executive briefing.

Gatland’s side scored six tries against Georgia without adding to its injury list, even though flyhalf Dan Biggar picked up a minor cut to his chin from a teammate’s head during the pre-match warmup.

“He’s fine,” Gatland said. “I’ve just been through it with the physio now. We’ve got a few guys sore and battered, as you’d expect after an international test match. But nothing of major concern.”

Wales led 29-0 at halftime, and then faded after the break.

Two-time champion Australia followed the opposite pattern in beating Fiji 39-21 in its opening game.

“They’re a tough side. Australia played exceptionally well against the All Blacks in Perth,” Gatland said. “As a team we tend to get stronger the longer we go on in tournaments. But there’s a lot of room for us to improve.”

___

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's In Case You Missed It newsletter for updates on the most important stories of the day.

More AP Rugby World Cup: https://www.apnews.com/RugbyWorldCup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|23 2019 Defense Systems Acquisition...
9|24 Active Risk GRC Conference 2019
9|25 Data Driven Government
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Nationals host airmen as part of their Military Branch Day Series

Today in History

1789: Bill of Rights passes Congress