Walker Cup Results

September 8, 2019 1:36 pm
 
At Royal Liverpool
Hoylake, England
Yardage: 7,290; Par: 71
UNITED STATES 15 1/2, BRITAIN & IRELAND 10 1/2
Sunday
Foursomes (Alternate-shot)
United States 2 1/2, Great Britain & Ireland 1 1/2

Brandon Wu and Alex Smalley, U.S., def. Alex Fitzpatrick and Conor Purcell, B&I, 2 and 1

Andy Ogletree and John Augenstein, U.S., vs. Euan Walker and Sandy Scott, B&I, halved

Stewart Hagestad and Akshay Bhatia, U.S., def. Harry Hall and Conor Gough, B&I, 3 and 2

Tom Sloman and Thomas Plumb, B&I, def. Cole Hammer and Steven Fisk, U.S., 5 and 3

Singles
United States 8, Great Britain & Ireland 2

Isaiah Salinda, U.S., def. Alex Fitzpatrick, B&I, 2 up

John Pak, U.S., def. Euan Walker, B&I, 2 and 1

Sandy Scott, B&I, def. Brandon Wu, U.S., 4 and 3

Alex Smalley, U.S., def. Caolan Rafferty, B&I, 2 and 1

Stewart Hagestad, U.S., def. Harry Hall, B&I, 5 and 3

Andy Ogletree, U.S., def. Conor Gough, B&I, 2 and 1

John Augenstein, U.S., def. Thomas Plumb, B&I, 4 and 3

Akshay Bhatia, U.S., def. James Sugrue, B&I, 4 and 2

Cole Hammer, U.S., def. Conor Purcell, B&I, 6 and 5

Tom Sloman, B&I, def. Steven Fisk, U.S., 2 up

Saturday
Foursomes (alternate-shot)
Britain & Ireland 2, United States 2

Alex Fitzpatrick and Conor Purcell, B&I, def. John Augenstein and Andy Ogletree, U.S., 2 and 1

John Pak and Isaiah Salinda, U.S., def. Sandy Scott and Euan Walker, B&I, 2 and 1

Harry Hall and Conor Gough, B&I, def. Stewart Hagestad and Akshay, U.S., 2 and 1

Brandon Wu and Alex Smalley, U.S., def. Thomas Sloman and Thomas Plumb, B&I, 2 and 1

Singles
Britain & Ireland 5, United States 3

Alex Fitzpatrick, B&I, def. Cole Hammer, U.S., 2 up

Euan Walker, B&I, def. Steven Fisk, U.S., 2 up

Sandy Scott, B&I, def. Andy Ogletree, U.S., 1 up

John Augenstein, U.S., def. Conor Purcell, B&I, 2 and 1

John Pak, U.S., def. James Sugrue, B&I, 1 hole

Conor Gough, B&I, def. Isaiah Salinda U.S., 2 up

Caolan Rafferty, B&I, def. Alex Smalley, U.S., 2 and 1

Brandon Wu, U.S., def. Tom Sloman, B&I, 4 and 2

