Washington 11, N.Y. Mets 10

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|10
|11
|10
|3
|7
|
|McNeil lf-2b
|5
|2
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.323
|Alonso 1b
|5
|2
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.268
|Conforto rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.260
|Ramos c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.298
|Lugo p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Sewald p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Avilán p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Díaz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Nimmo cf-lf
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.207
|Panik 2b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.273
|Lagares pr-cf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.203
|Frazier 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.234
|Guillorme ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.224
|deGrom p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.218
|Nido c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.205
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|11
|15
|11
|3
|6
|
|Turner ss
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.297
|Cabrera 2b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.328
|Rendon 3b
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.338
|Soto lf
|4
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.299
|Adams 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.232
|Zimmerman ph
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.254
|Taylor pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|Suzuki c
|5
|1
|2
|4
|0
|0
|.267
|Parra rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.232
|Robles cf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.251
|Scherzer p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.170
|Suero p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Stevenson ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.364
|Elías p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Hudson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Guerra p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Kendrick ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.327
|New York
|000
|400
|015_10
|11
|0
|Washington
|100
|001
|027_11
|15
|1
One out when winning run scored.
a-walked for Suero in the 7th. b-flied out for Guerra in the 9th. c-doubled for Adams in the 9th.
1-ran for Panik in the 9th. 2-ran for Zimmerman in the 9th.
E_Adams (5). LOB_New York 2, Washington 6. 2B_Ramos (15), Guillorme (4), Cabrera (7), Soto (27), Robles (27), Turner (28), Zimmerman (9). HR_Panik (1), off Scherzer; McNeil (18), off Elías; Nimmo (4), off Elías; Alonso (44), off Hudson; Soto (32), off deGrom; Suzuki (16), off Díaz. RBIs_Ramos (67), Nimmo 2 (17), Panik 2 (10), McNeil 3 (62), Alonso 2 (104), Soto 3 (98), Suzuki 4 (58), Turner (45), Rendon (112), Zimmerman 2 (19). SB_Nimmo (2), Turner (31). SF_Nimmo. S_Scherzer.
Runners left in scoring position_New York 2 (Frazier, deGrom); Washington 4 (Adams, Scherzer, Soto, Cabrera). RISP_New York 4 for 8; Washington 7 for 15.
Runners moved up_Nido, Rendon 2, Turner. GIDP_Ramos, Rendon, Parra.
DP_New York 2 (Frazier, Panik, Alonso; Panik, Guillorme, Alonso); Washington 1 (Rendon, Cabrera, Adams).
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|deGrom
|7
|
|8
|4
|4
|3
|6
|100
|2.76
|Lugo H,19
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|2.96
|Sewald
|
|1-3
|4
|4
|4
|0
|0
|18
|4.91
|Avilán
|0
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|4.18
|Díaz L,1-7 BS,25-31
|0
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|10
|5.65
|Washington
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Scherzer
|6
|
|5
|4
|4
|1
|7
|90
|2.60
|Suero
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|10
|4.38
|Elías
|1
|
|4
|3
|2
|0
|0
|18
|7.71
|Hudson
|
|2-3
|2
|3
|0
|1
|0
|24
|2.40
|Guerra W,3-1
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|4.70
Avilán pitched to 1 batters in the 9th
Inherited runners-scored_Avilán 2-0, Díaz 3-3, Hudson 1-1. HBP_deGrom (Soto). WP_Hudson.
Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Sean Barber; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Alan Porter.
T_3:17. A_20,759 (41,313).
