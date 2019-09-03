Listen Live Sports

Washington 11, N.Y. Mets 10

September 3, 2019 11:32 pm
 
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 10 11 10 3 7
McNeil lf-2b 5 2 2 3 0 0 .323
Alonso 1b 5 2 3 2 0 1 .268
Conforto rf 5 1 1 0 0 2 .260
Ramos c 4 1 1 1 0 1 .298
Lugo p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sewald p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Avilán p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Díaz p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Nimmo cf-lf 2 1 1 2 1 0 .207
Panik 2b 4 1 2 2 0 0 .273
Lagares pr-cf 0 1 0 0 0 0 .203
Frazier 3b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .234
Guillorme ss 3 0 1 0 1 1 .224
deGrom p 3 0 0 0 0 1 .218
Nido c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .205
Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 37 11 15 11 3 6
Turner ss 5 1 2 1 0 0 .297
Cabrera 2b 4 2 2 0 1 1 .328
Rendon 3b 5 2 2 1 0 0 .338
Soto lf 4 3 3 3 0 0 .299
Adams 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .232
Zimmerman ph 1 0 1 2 0 0 .254
Taylor pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 .211
Suzuki c 5 1 2 4 0 0 .267
Parra rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .232
Robles cf 3 1 2 0 1 0 .251
Scherzer p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .170
Suero p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Stevenson ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .364
Elías p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Hudson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Guerra p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Kendrick ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .327
New York 000 400 015_10 11 0
Washington 100 001 027_11 15 1

One out when winning run scored.

a-walked for Suero in the 7th. b-flied out for Guerra in the 9th. c-doubled for Adams in the 9th.

1-ran for Panik in the 9th. 2-ran for Zimmerman in the 9th.

E_Adams (5). LOB_New York 2, Washington 6. 2B_Ramos (15), Guillorme (4), Cabrera (7), Soto (27), Robles (27), Turner (28), Zimmerman (9). HR_Panik (1), off Scherzer; McNeil (18), off Elías; Nimmo (4), off Elías; Alonso (44), off Hudson; Soto (32), off deGrom; Suzuki (16), off Díaz. RBIs_Ramos (67), Nimmo 2 (17), Panik 2 (10), McNeil 3 (62), Alonso 2 (104), Soto 3 (98), Suzuki 4 (58), Turner (45), Rendon (112), Zimmerman 2 (19). SB_Nimmo (2), Turner (31). SF_Nimmo. S_Scherzer.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 2 (Frazier, deGrom); Washington 4 (Adams, Scherzer, Soto, Cabrera). RISP_New York 4 for 8; Washington 7 for 15.

Runners moved up_Nido, Rendon 2, Turner. GIDP_Ramos, Rendon, Parra.

DP_New York 2 (Frazier, Panik, Alonso; Panik, Guillorme, Alonso); Washington 1 (Rendon, Cabrera, Adams).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
deGrom 7 8 4 4 3 6 100 2.76
Lugo H,19 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 2.96
Sewald 1-3 4 4 4 0 0 18 4.91
Avilán 0 1 1 1 0 0 4 4.18
Díaz L,1-7 BS,25-31 0 2 2 2 0 0 10 5.65
Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Scherzer 6 5 4 4 1 7 90 2.60
Suero 1 0 0 0 1 0 10 4.38
Elías 1 4 3 2 0 0 18 7.71
Hudson 2-3 2 3 0 1 0 24 2.40
Guerra W,3-1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 4.70

Avilán pitched to 1 batters in the 9th

Inherited runners-scored_Avilán 2-0, Díaz 3-3, Hudson 1-1. HBP_deGrom (Soto). WP_Hudson.

Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Sean Barber; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Alan Porter.

T_3:17. A_20,759 (41,313).

