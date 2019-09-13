Washington 12, Minnesota 6

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 39 12 14 11 6 9 Turner ss 4 2 1 0 2 1 .299 Eaton rf 5 2 2 1 0 2 .285 Taylor rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .207 Rendon 3b 3 2 2 3 2 1 .335 Soto lf 5 2 2 3 0 0 .296 Kendrick dh 4 0 1 0 1 2 .331 Cabrera 2b-1b 5 1 2 2 0 0 .345 Adams 1b 1 0 0 0 1 1 .226 Dozier 2b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .235 Robles cf 4 2 2 0 0 1 .249 Gomes c 4 1 1 2 0 1 .213

Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 38 6 12 6 4 7 Garver c 3 1 1 0 0 0 .276 Wade Jr lf-cf 2 0 1 1 0 0 .118 Arraez lf 3 1 1 0 0 1 .347 Castro c 0 0 0 0 2 0 .241 Cruz dh 5 1 2 2 0 2 .301 Rosario rf 3 0 1 1 0 1 .274 Miller rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Polanco ph-ss 1 0 0 0 0 1 .299 Cron 1b 5 0 1 0 0 2 .253 Astudillo 3b 4 1 1 0 1 0 .269 Schoop 2b 5 1 3 2 0 0 .260 Adrianza ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .272 Torreyes ss-lf 3 1 1 0 0 0 .333 LaMarre cf-rf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .000

Washington 102 034 002_12 14 0 Minnesota 101 010 030_6 12 0

a-struck out for Miller in the 8th.

LOB_Washington 8, Minnesota 10. 2B_Turner (31), Robles (30), Rendon (42), Arraez (17), Garver (13). 3B_Cabrera (1). HR_Rendon (33), off Gibson; Eaton (14), off Gibson; Soto (34), off Stewart; Gomes (10), off Hildenberger; Cruz (36), off Corbin; Schoop (22), off Barrett. RBIs_Rendon 3 (117), Soto 3 (105), Cabrera 2 (29), Eaton (46), Gomes 2 (35), Rosario (95), Cruz 2 (94), Schoop 2 (56), Wade Jr (2). SB_Turner (32), Robles (25). S_Adrianza.

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 4 (Gomes, Adams, Cabrera, Eaton); Minnesota 4 (Garver, Astudillo, Polanco). RISP_Washington 4 for 13; Minnesota 3 for 10.

Runners moved up_Cruz. GIDP_Cabrera.

DP_Minnesota 1 (Cron, Adrianza).

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Corbin W,12-7 6 9 3 3 0 3 100 3.20 Strickland 1 0 0 0 1 1 21 4.11 Barrett 1-3 3 3 3 2 0 25 20.25 Rodney H,13 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 16 3.08 Guerra 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 4.91

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gibson L,13-7 4 2-3 8 6 5 4 5 93 4.73 Stashak 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 3.86 Stewart 2 5 4 4 1 3 43 6.66 Hildenberger 2 1 2 2 1 1 32 8.27

Inherited runners-scored_Rodney 2-0, Stashak 1-1. HBP_Stewart (Gomes), Hildenberger (Robles). WP_Stewart. PB_Garver (8).

Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Tom Hallion; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Phil Cuzzi.

T_3:45. A_19,167 (38,649).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.