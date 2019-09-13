Listen Live Sports

Washington 12, Minnesota 6

September 13, 2019 12:24 am
 
Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 39 12 14 11 6 9
Turner ss 4 2 1 0 2 1 .299
Eaton rf 5 2 2 1 0 2 .285
Taylor rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .207
Rendon 3b 3 2 2 3 2 1 .335
Soto lf 5 2 2 3 0 0 .296
Kendrick dh 4 0 1 0 1 2 .331
Cabrera 2b-1b 5 1 2 2 0 0 .345
Adams 1b 1 0 0 0 1 1 .226
Dozier 2b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .235
Robles cf 4 2 2 0 0 1 .249
Gomes c 4 1 1 2 0 1 .213
Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 38 6 12 6 4 7
Garver c 3 1 1 0 0 0 .276
Wade Jr lf-cf 2 0 1 1 0 0 .118
Arraez lf 3 1 1 0 0 1 .347
Castro c 0 0 0 0 2 0 .241
Cruz dh 5 1 2 2 0 2 .301
Rosario rf 3 0 1 1 0 1 .274
Miller rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Polanco ph-ss 1 0 0 0 0 1 .299
Cron 1b 5 0 1 0 0 2 .253
Astudillo 3b 4 1 1 0 1 0 .269
Schoop 2b 5 1 3 2 0 0 .260
Adrianza ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .272
Torreyes ss-lf 3 1 1 0 0 0 .333
LaMarre cf-rf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .000
Washington 102 034 002_12 14 0
Minnesota 101 010 030_6 12 0

a-struck out for Miller in the 8th.

LOB_Washington 8, Minnesota 10. 2B_Turner (31), Robles (30), Rendon (42), Arraez (17), Garver (13). 3B_Cabrera (1). HR_Rendon (33), off Gibson; Eaton (14), off Gibson; Soto (34), off Stewart; Gomes (10), off Hildenberger; Cruz (36), off Corbin; Schoop (22), off Barrett. RBIs_Rendon 3 (117), Soto 3 (105), Cabrera 2 (29), Eaton (46), Gomes 2 (35), Rosario (95), Cruz 2 (94), Schoop 2 (56), Wade Jr (2). SB_Turner (32), Robles (25). S_Adrianza.

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 4 (Gomes, Adams, Cabrera, Eaton); Minnesota 4 (Garver, Astudillo, Polanco). RISP_Washington 4 for 13; Minnesota 3 for 10.

Runners moved up_Cruz. GIDP_Cabrera.

DP_Minnesota 1 (Cron, Adrianza).

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Corbin W,12-7 6 9 3 3 0 3 100 3.20
Strickland 1 0 0 0 1 1 21 4.11
Barrett 1-3 3 3 3 2 0 25 20.25
Rodney H,13 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 16 3.08
Guerra 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 4.91
Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gibson L,13-7 4 2-3 8 6 5 4 5 93 4.73
Stashak 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 3.86
Stewart 2 5 4 4 1 3 43 6.66
Hildenberger 2 1 2 2 1 1 32 8.27

Inherited runners-scored_Rodney 2-0, Stashak 1-1. HBP_Stewart (Gomes), Hildenberger (Robles). WP_Stewart. PB_Garver (8).

Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Tom Hallion; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Phil Cuzzi.

T_3:45. A_19,167 (38,649).

