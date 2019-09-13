Washington 12, Minnesota 6

|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|39
|12
|14
|11
|6
|9
|
|Turner ss
|4
|2
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.299
|Eaton rf
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.285
|Taylor rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.207
|Rendon 3b
|3
|2
|2
|3
|2
|1
|.335
|Soto lf
|5
|2
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.296
|Kendrick dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.331
|Cabrera 2b-1b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.345
|Adams 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.226
|Dozier 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Robles cf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.249
|Gomes c
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.213
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|6
|12
|6
|4
|7
|
|Garver c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|Wade Jr lf-cf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.118
|Arraez lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.347
|Castro c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.241
|Cruz dh
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.301
|Rosario rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.274
|Miller rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Polanco ph-ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.299
|Cron 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.253
|Astudillo 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.269
|Schoop 2b
|5
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.260
|Adrianza ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.272
|Torreyes ss-lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|LaMarre cf-rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|Washington
|102
|034
|002_12
|14
|0
|Minnesota
|101
|010
|030_6
|12
|0
a-struck out for Miller in the 8th.
LOB_Washington 8, Minnesota 10. 2B_Turner (31), Robles (30), Rendon (42), Arraez (17), Garver (13). 3B_Cabrera (1). HR_Rendon (33), off Gibson; Eaton (14), off Gibson; Soto (34), off Stewart; Gomes (10), off Hildenberger; Cruz (36), off Corbin; Schoop (22), off Barrett. RBIs_Rendon 3 (117), Soto 3 (105), Cabrera 2 (29), Eaton (46), Gomes 2 (35), Rosario (95), Cruz 2 (94), Schoop 2 (56), Wade Jr (2). SB_Turner (32), Robles (25). S_Adrianza.
Runners left in scoring position_Washington 4 (Gomes, Adams, Cabrera, Eaton); Minnesota 4 (Garver, Astudillo, Polanco). RISP_Washington 4 for 13; Minnesota 3 for 10.
Runners moved up_Cruz. GIDP_Cabrera.
DP_Minnesota 1 (Cron, Adrianza).
|Washington
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Corbin W,12-7
|6
|
|9
|3
|3
|0
|3
|100
|3.20
|Strickland
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|21
|4.11
|Barrett
|
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|2
|0
|25
|20.25
|Rodney H,13
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|16
|3.08
|Guerra
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|4.91
|Minnesota
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gibson L,13-7
|4
|2-3
|8
|6
|5
|4
|5
|93
|4.73
|Stashak
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3.86
|Stewart
|2
|
|5
|4
|4
|1
|3
|43
|6.66
|Hildenberger
|2
|
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|32
|8.27
Inherited runners-scored_Rodney 2-0, Stashak 1-1. HBP_Stewart (Gomes), Hildenberger (Robles). WP_Stewart. PB_Garver (8).
Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Tom Hallion; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Phil Cuzzi.
T_3:45. A_19,167 (38,649).
