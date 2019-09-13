Washington 12, Minnesota 6

|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|39
|12
|14
|11
|
|Totals
|38
|6
|12
|6
|
|Turner ss
|4
|2
|1
|0
|
|Garver c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Eaton rf
|5
|2
|2
|1
|
|Wade Jr lf-cf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Taylor rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Arraez lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Rendon 3b
|3
|2
|2
|3
|
|Castro c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Soto lf
|5
|2
|2
|3
|
|Cruz dh
|5
|1
|2
|2
|
|Kendrick dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Rosario rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Cabrera 2b-1b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|
|Miller rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Adams 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Polanco ph-ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dozier 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Cron 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Robles cf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|
|Astudillo 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Gomes c
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Schoop 2b
|5
|1
|3
|2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Adrianza ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Torreyes ss-lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|LaMarre cf-rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Washington
|102
|034
|002
|—
|12
|Minnesota
|101
|010
|030
|—
|6
DP_Washington 0, Minnesota 1. LOB_Washington 8, Minnesota 10. 2B_Turner (31), Robles (30), Rendon (42), Arraez (17), Garver (13). 3B_Cabrera (1). HR_Rendon (33), Eaton (14), Soto (34), Gomes (10), Cruz (36), Schoop (22). SB_Turner (32), Robles (25). S_Adrianza (2).
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Corbin W,12-7
|6
|
|9
|3
|3
|0
|3
|Strickland
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Barrett
|
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|2
|0
|Rodney H,13
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Guerra
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gibson L,13-7
|4
|2-3
|8
|6
|5
|4
|5
|Stashak
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stewart
|2
|
|5
|4
|4
|1
|3
|Hildenberger
|2
|
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
HBP_Stewart (Gomes), Hildenberger (Robles). WP_Stewart.
Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Tom Hallion; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Phil Cuzzi.
T_3:45. A_19,167 (38,649).
