Washington 12, Minnesota 6

Washington Minnesota ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 39 12 14 11 Totals 38 6 12 6 Turner ss 4 2 1 0 Garver c 3 1 1 0 Eaton rf 5 2 2 1 Wade Jr lf-cf 2 0 1 1 Taylor rf 1 0 0 0 Arraez lf 3 1 1 0 Rendon 3b 3 2 2 3 Castro c 0 0 0 0 Soto lf 5 2 2 3 Cruz dh 5 1 2 2 Kendrick dh 4 0 1 0 Rosario rf 3 0 1 1 Cabrera 2b-1b 5 1 2 2 Miller rf 1 0 0 0 Adams 1b 1 0 0 0 Polanco ph-ss 1 0 0 0 Dozier 2b 3 0 1 0 Cron 1b 5 0 1 0 Robles cf 4 2 2 0 Astudillo 3b 4 1 1 0 Gomes c 4 1 1 2 Schoop 2b 5 1 3 2 Adrianza ss 0 0 0 0 Torreyes ss-lf 3 1 1 0 LaMarre cf-rf 3 0 0 0

Washington 102 034 002 — 12 Minnesota 101 010 030 — 6

DP_Washington 0, Minnesota 1. LOB_Washington 8, Minnesota 10. 2B_Turner (31), Robles (30), Rendon (42), Arraez (17), Garver (13). 3B_Cabrera (1). HR_Rendon (33), Eaton (14), Soto (34), Gomes (10), Cruz (36), Schoop (22). SB_Turner (32), Robles (25). S_Adrianza (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Washington Corbin W,12-7 6 9 3 3 0 3 Strickland 1 0 0 0 1 1 Barrett 1-3 3 3 3 2 0 Rodney H,13 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 Guerra 1 0 0 0 0 1

Minnesota Gibson L,13-7 4 2-3 8 6 5 4 5 Stashak 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Stewart 2 5 4 4 1 3 Hildenberger 2 1 2 2 1 1

HBP_Stewart (Gomes), Hildenberger (Robles). WP_Stewart.

Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Tom Hallion; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Phil Cuzzi.

T_3:45. A_19,167 (38,649).

