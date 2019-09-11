Washington 6, Minnesota 2

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 6 9 6 3 8 Turner ss 5 1 1 1 0 0 .299 Eaton rf 5 1 1 0 0 0 .283 Taylor rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .210 Rendon 3b 4 1 0 0 1 1 .333 Soto lf 3 1 1 1 1 0 .295 Kendrick dh 4 1 3 1 0 0 .332 Zimmerman 1b 4 1 3 3 0 1 .254 Dozier 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .234 Gomes c 3 0 0 0 1 3 .212 Robles cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .247

Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 2 8 2 3 8 Arraez lf 5 1 3 0 0 0 .347 Polanco ss 5 1 2 2 0 1 .299 Cruz dh 2 0 0 0 2 1 .300 Rosario rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .273 Astudillo 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .269 Adrianza 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .272 Wade Jr cf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .067 Schoop 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .255 Castro c 4 0 2 0 0 1 .241

Washington 203 000 001_6 9 0 Minnesota 002 000 000_2 8 0

LOB_Washington 6, Minnesota 9. 2B_Eaton (23), Kendrick (23), Schoop (22). HR_Zimmerman (6), off Pérez; Turner (14), off Dobnak; Polanco (21), off Strasburg. RBIs_Soto (102), Zimmerman 3 (25), Kendrick (57), Turner (47), Polanco 2 (74).

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 3 (Dozier, Eaton, Gomes); Minnesota 5 (Astudillo, Castro, Adrianza, Polanco). RISP_Washington 3 for 8; Minnesota 0 for 7.

Runners moved up_Turner.

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Strasburg, W, 17-6 6 4 2 2 2 7 104 3.49 Suero, H, 17 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 16 4.39 Doolittle, H, 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 4.07 Rodney, H, 12 1 1 0 0 1 0 18 3.16 Hudson 1 2 0 0 0 0 16 2.25

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Pérez, L, 10-7 5 6 5 5 3 4 90 4.89 Littell 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 3.10 Graterol 1 0 0 0 0 1 23 9.00 Romero 1 2 0 0 0 1 21 5.91 Dobnak 1 1 1 1 0 1 11 2.25

Inherited runners-scored_Doolittle 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Tom Hallion; Third, Todd Tichenor.

T_3:12. A_20,062 (38,649).

