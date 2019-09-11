Listen Live Sports

Washington 6, Minnesota 2

September 11, 2019 11:06 pm
 
Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 6 9 6 3 8
Turner ss 5 1 1 1 0 0 .299
Eaton rf 5 1 1 0 0 0 .283
Taylor rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .210
Rendon 3b 4 1 0 0 1 1 .333
Soto lf 3 1 1 1 1 0 .295
Kendrick dh 4 1 3 1 0 0 .332
Zimmerman 1b 4 1 3 3 0 1 .254
Dozier 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .234
Gomes c 3 0 0 0 1 3 .212
Robles cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .247
Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 2 8 2 3 8
Arraez lf 5 1 3 0 0 0 .347
Polanco ss 5 1 2 2 0 1 .299
Cruz dh 2 0 0 0 2 1 .300
Rosario rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .273
Astudillo 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .269
Adrianza 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .272
Wade Jr cf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .067
Schoop 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .255
Castro c 4 0 2 0 0 1 .241
Washington 203 000 001_6 9 0
Minnesota 002 000 000_2 8 0

LOB_Washington 6, Minnesota 9. 2B_Eaton (23), Kendrick (23), Schoop (22). HR_Zimmerman (6), off Pérez; Turner (14), off Dobnak; Polanco (21), off Strasburg. RBIs_Soto (102), Zimmerman 3 (25), Kendrick (57), Turner (47), Polanco 2 (74).

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 3 (Dozier, Eaton, Gomes); Minnesota 5 (Astudillo, Castro, Adrianza, Polanco). RISP_Washington 3 for 8; Minnesota 0 for 7.

Runners moved up_Turner.

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Strasburg, W, 17-6 6 4 2 2 2 7 104 3.49
Suero, H, 17 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 16 4.39
Doolittle, H, 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 4.07
Rodney, H, 12 1 1 0 0 1 0 18 3.16
Hudson 1 2 0 0 0 0 16 2.25
Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Pérez, L, 10-7 5 6 5 5 3 4 90 4.89
Littell 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 3.10
Graterol 1 0 0 0 0 1 23 9.00
Romero 1 2 0 0 0 1 21 5.91
Dobnak 1 1 1 1 0 1 11 2.25

Inherited runners-scored_Doolittle 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Tom Hallion; Third, Todd Tichenor.

T_3:12. A_20,062 (38,649).

