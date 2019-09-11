Washington 6, Minnesota 2

|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|6
|9
|6
|3
|8
|
|Turner ss
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.299
|Eaton rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.283
|Taylor rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.210
|Rendon 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.333
|Soto lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.295
|Kendrick dh
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.332
|Zimmerman 1b
|4
|1
|3
|3
|0
|1
|.254
|Dozier 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.234
|Gomes c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.212
|Robles cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.247
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|2
|8
|2
|3
|8
|
|Arraez lf
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.347
|Polanco ss
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.299
|Cruz dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.300
|Rosario rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Astudillo 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|Adrianza 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.272
|Wade Jr cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.067
|Schoop 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Castro c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Washington
|203
|000
|001_6
|9
|0
|Minnesota
|002
|000
|000_2
|8
|0
LOB_Washington 6, Minnesota 9. 2B_Eaton (23), Kendrick (23), Schoop (22). HR_Zimmerman (6), off Pérez; Turner (14), off Dobnak; Polanco (21), off Strasburg. RBIs_Soto (102), Zimmerman 3 (25), Kendrick (57), Turner (47), Polanco 2 (74).
Runners left in scoring position_Washington 3 (Dozier, Eaton, Gomes); Minnesota 5 (Astudillo, Castro, Adrianza, Polanco). RISP_Washington 3 for 8; Minnesota 0 for 7.
Runners moved up_Turner.
|Washington
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Strasburg, W, 17-6
|6
|
|4
|2
|2
|2
|7
|104
|3.49
|Suero, H, 17
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|4.39
|Doolittle, H, 1
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|4.07
|Rodney, H, 12
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|18
|3.16
|Hudson
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|2.25
|Minnesota
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pérez, L, 10-7
|5
|
|6
|5
|5
|3
|4
|90
|4.89
|Littell
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|3.10
|Graterol
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|23
|9.00
|Romero
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|5.91
|Dobnak
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|11
|2.25
Inherited runners-scored_Doolittle 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Tom Hallion; Third, Todd Tichenor.
T_3:12. A_20,062 (38,649).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.