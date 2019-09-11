Washington 6, Minnesota 2

|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|36
|6
|9
|6
|
|Totals
|35
|2
|8
|2
|
|Turner ss
|5
|1
|1
|1
|
|Arraez lf
|5
|1
|3
|0
|
|Eaton rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Polanco ss
|5
|1
|2
|2
|
|Taylor rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cruz dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rendon 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Rosario rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Soto lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Astudillo 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kendrick dh
|4
|1
|3
|1
|
|Adrianza 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Zimmerman 1b
|4
|1
|3
|3
|
|Wade Jr cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dozier 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Schoop 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Gomes c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Castro c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Robles cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Washington
|203
|000
|001
|—
|6
|Minnesota
|002
|000
|000
|—
|2
LOB_Washington 6, Minnesota 9. 2B_Eaton (23), Kendrick (23), Schoop (22). HR_Zimmerman (6), Turner (14), Polanco (21).
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Strasburg W,17-6
|6
|
|4
|2
|2
|2
|7
|Suero H,17
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Doolittle H,1
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rodney H,12
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Hudson
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Pérez L,10-7
|5
|
|6
|5
|5
|3
|4
|Littell
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Graterol
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Romero
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Dobnak
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Tom Hallion; Third, Todd Tichenor.
T_3:12. A_20,062 (38,649).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.