Washington 6, Minnesota 2

Washington Minnesota ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 36 6 9 6 Totals 35 2 8 2 Turner ss 5 1 1 1 Arraez lf 5 1 3 0 Eaton rf 5 1 1 0 Polanco ss 5 1 2 2 Taylor rf 0 0 0 0 Cruz dh 2 0 0 0 Rendon 3b 4 1 0 0 Rosario rf 4 0 0 0 Soto lf 3 1 1 1 Astudillo 1b 4 0 0 0 Kendrick dh 4 1 3 1 Adrianza 3b 4 0 0 0 Zimmerman 1b 4 1 3 3 Wade Jr cf 3 0 0 0 Dozier 2b 4 0 0 0 Schoop 2b 4 0 1 0 Gomes c 3 0 0 0 Castro c 4 0 2 0 Robles cf 4 0 0 0

Washington 203 000 001 — 6 Minnesota 002 000 000 — 2

LOB_Washington 6, Minnesota 9. 2B_Eaton (23), Kendrick (23), Schoop (22). HR_Zimmerman (6), Turner (14), Polanco (21).

IP H R ER BB SO

Washington Strasburg W,17-6 6 4 2 2 2 7 Suero H,17 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 Doolittle H,1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Rodney H,12 1 1 0 0 1 0 Hudson 1 2 0 0 0 0

Minnesota Pérez L,10-7 5 6 5 5 3 4 Littell 1 0 0 0 0 1 Graterol 1 0 0 0 0 1 Romero 1 2 0 0 0 1 Dobnak 1 1 1 1 0 1

Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Tom Hallion; Third, Todd Tichenor.

T_3:12. A_20,062 (38,649).

