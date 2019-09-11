Listen Live Sports

Washington 6, Minnesota 2

September 11, 2019 11:07 pm
 
Washington Minnesota
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 6 9 6 Totals 35 2 8 2
Turner ss 5 1 1 1 Arraez lf 5 1 3 0
Eaton rf 5 1 1 0 Polanco ss 5 1 2 2
Taylor rf 0 0 0 0 Cruz dh 2 0 0 0
Rendon 3b 4 1 0 0 Rosario rf 4 0 0 0
Soto lf 3 1 1 1 Astudillo 1b 4 0 0 0
Kendrick dh 4 1 3 1 Adrianza 3b 4 0 0 0
Zimmerman 1b 4 1 3 3 Wade Jr cf 3 0 0 0
Dozier 2b 4 0 0 0 Schoop 2b 4 0 1 0
Gomes c 3 0 0 0 Castro c 4 0 2 0
Robles cf 4 0 0 0
Washington 203 000 001 6
Minnesota 002 000 000 2

LOB_Washington 6, Minnesota 9. 2B_Eaton (23), Kendrick (23), Schoop (22). HR_Zimmerman (6), Turner (14), Polanco (21).

IP H R ER BB SO
Washington
Strasburg W,17-6 6 4 2 2 2 7
Suero H,17 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Doolittle H,1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Rodney H,12 1 1 0 0 1 0
Hudson 1 2 0 0 0 0
Minnesota
Pérez L,10-7 5 6 5 5 3 4
Littell 1 0 0 0 0 1
Graterol 1 0 0 0 0 1
Romero 1 2 0 0 0 1
Dobnak 1 1 1 1 0 1

Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Tom Hallion; Third, Todd Tichenor.

T_3:12. A_20,062 (38,649).

