Washington 6, Philadelphia 5

September 24, 2019 4:23 pm
 
1 min read
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 5 6 5 1 11
Hernández 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .281
Morrison 1b 3 1 0 0 1 2 .194
Segura ss 4 1 1 0 0 0 .279
Miller lf 4 2 2 4 0 2 .231
Neris p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Kingery cf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .259
Haseley rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .260
Franco 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .232
Knapp c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .202
Nola p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .119
Hughes p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Harper ph 1 1 1 1 0 0 .258
Irvin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .167
Williams lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .155
Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 28 6 7 6 4 9
Turner ss 4 1 2 4 0 0 .298
Eaton rf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .282
Rendon 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .322
Soto lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .285
Cabrera 2b 3 2 1 0 1 1 .304
Adams 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .226
Robles cf 3 1 1 0 0 1 .254
Gomes c 3 1 1 2 0 1 .227
Scherzer p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .182
a-Kendrick ph 0 1 0 0 1 0 .344
Strickland p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Guerra p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Hudson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Philadelphia 300 100 100_5 6 0
Washington 001 104 00x_6 7 0

a-walked for Scherzer in the 6th. b-homered for Hughes in the 7th.

LOB_Philadelphia 2, Washington 5. 2B_Hernández (29), Turner (36). HR_Miller 2 (9), off Scherzer; Harper (34), off Strickland; Gomes (12), off Nola; Turner (18), off Hughes. RBIs_Miller 4 (17), Harper (109), Gomes 2 (42), Turner 4 (55). SF_Gomes. S_Scherzer.

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 1 (Morrison); Washington 3 (Soto, Turner). RISP_Philadelphia 1 for 2; Washington 1 for 5.

LIDP_Cabrera.

DP_Philadelphia 1 (Haseley, Morrison, Haseley).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Nola, L, 12-7 5 2-3 5 5 5 4 9 115 3.87
Hughes, BS, 0-1 1-3 1 1 1 0 0 9 4.50
Irvin 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 21 6.28
Neris 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 2.97
Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Scherzer, W, 11-7 6 5 4 4 1 10 101 2.92
Strickland, H, 9 1 1 1 1 0 0 16 5.49
Guerra, H, 4 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 4.64
Hudson, S, 5-7 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 1.57

Inherited runners-scored_Hughes 3-3. HBP_Nola (Robles).

Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Ben May.

T_3:06. A_22,214 (41,313).

