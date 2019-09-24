Washington 6, Philadelphia 5

|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|5
|6
|5
|1
|11
|
|Hernández 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.281
|Morrison 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.194
|Segura ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.279
|Miller lf
|4
|2
|2
|4
|0
|2
|.231
|Neris p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Kingery cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.259
|Haseley rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|Franco 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.232
|Knapp c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.202
|Nola p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.119
|Hughes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Harper ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.258
|Irvin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Williams lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.155
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|28
|6
|7
|6
|4
|9
|
|Turner ss
|4
|1
|2
|4
|0
|0
|.298
|Eaton rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.282
|Rendon 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.322
|Soto lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.285
|Cabrera 2b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.304
|Adams 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.226
|Robles cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|Gomes c
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.227
|Scherzer p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.182
|a-Kendrick ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.344
|Strickland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Guerra p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Hudson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Philadelphia
|300
|100
|100_5
|6
|0
|Washington
|001
|104
|00x_6
|7
|0
a-walked for Scherzer in the 6th. b-homered for Hughes in the 7th.
LOB_Philadelphia 2, Washington 5. 2B_Hernández (29), Turner (36). HR_Miller 2 (9), off Scherzer; Harper (34), off Strickland; Gomes (12), off Nola; Turner (18), off Hughes. RBIs_Miller 4 (17), Harper (109), Gomes 2 (42), Turner 4 (55). SF_Gomes. S_Scherzer.
Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 1 (Morrison); Washington 3 (Soto, Turner). RISP_Philadelphia 1 for 2; Washington 1 for 5.
LIDP_Cabrera.
DP_Philadelphia 1 (Haseley, Morrison, Haseley).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Nola, L, 12-7
|5
|2-3
|5
|5
|5
|4
|9
|115
|3.87
|Hughes, BS, 0-1
|
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|9
|4.50
|Irvin
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|21
|6.28
|Neris
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|2.97
|Washington
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Scherzer, W, 11-7
|6
|
|5
|4
|4
|1
|10
|101
|2.92
|Strickland, H, 9
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|16
|5.49
|Guerra, H, 4
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|4.64
|Hudson, S, 5-7
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|1.57
Inherited runners-scored_Hughes 3-3. HBP_Nola (Robles).
Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Ben May.
T_3:06. A_22,214 (41,313).
