Washington 6, St. Louis 2

|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|6
|12
|6
|4
|7
|
|Turner ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.291
|Eaton rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.279
|Rendon 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.332
|Soto lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.294
|Kendrick 1b
|4
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.341
|A.Cabrera 2b
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.309
|Robles cf
|3
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.257
|Gomes c
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.217
|Corbin p
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.082
|Rodney p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Parra ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.224
|Dan.Hudson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|2
|6
|0
|4
|14
|
|Fowler rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|Wong 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.282
|Goldschmidt 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.259
|Ozuna lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.251
|DeJong ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.238
|Molina c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.266
|Edman 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.282
|Bader cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.211
|Mikolas p
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.140
|a-J.Martínez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|Gallegos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Gant p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Helsley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|G.Cabrera p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|c-Carpenter ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.224
|Washington
|010
|101
|021_6
|12
|2
|St. Louis
|001
|001
|000_2
|6
|0
a-struck out for Mikolas in the 6th. b-grounded out for Rodney in the 8th. c-flied out for G.Cabrera in the 9th.
E_Turner (13), Gomes (4). LOB_Washington 9, St. Louis 9. 2B_Gomes 2 (13), Soto (30), Goldschmidt (22), Molina (23). 3B_Kendrick (1). HR_Kendrick (16), off Mikolas. RBIs_A.Cabrera (30), Kendrick (61), Robles 2 (62), Gomes (38), Soto (106). SB_Gomes (2), Robles (26), Eaton (14), Turner (33). SF_A.Cabrera, Soto. S_Wong.
Runners left in scoring position_Washington 5 (Rendon, Corbin, Parra, A.Cabrera); St. Louis 7 (Ozuna, Molina, DeJong, Fowler, Bader). RISP_Washington 3 for 12; St. Louis 0 for 9.
GIDP_Rendon.
DP_St. Louis 1 (DeJong, Wong, Goldschmidt).
|Washington
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Corbin, W, 13-7
|6
|
|5
|2
|0
|4
|11
|110
|3.10
|Rodney, H, 14
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|3.49
|Dan.Hudson, S, 2-4
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|26
|2.00
|St. Louis
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Mikolas, L, 9-14
|6
|
|8
|3
|3
|1
|4
|91
|4.29
|Gallegos
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|17
|2.10
|Gant
|0
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|10
|3.64
|Helsley
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|8
|2.27
|G.Cabrera
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|25
|5.09
Gant pitched to 2 batters in the 8th
Inherited runners-scored_Helsley 2-1. IBB_off Mikolas (Gomes). HBP_Mikolas (Robles).
Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, John Tumpane; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Sam Holbrook.
T_3:21. A_44,061 (45,538).
