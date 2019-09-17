Washington 6, St. Louis 2

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 6 12 6 4 7 Turner ss 4 1 1 0 1 1 .291 Eaton rf 5 0 1 0 0 3 .279 Rendon 3b 5 0 1 0 0 0 .332 Soto lf 4 1 1 1 0 2 .294 Kendrick 1b 4 2 3 1 1 0 .341 A.Cabrera 2b 3 1 0 1 1 0 .309 Robles cf 3 1 2 2 0 0 .257 Gomes c 3 0 2 1 1 0 .217 Corbin p 3 0 1 0 0 1 .082 Rodney p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Parra ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .224 Dan.Hudson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 2 6 0 4 14 Fowler rf 5 0 1 0 0 0 .248 Wong 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .282 Goldschmidt 1b 2 0 1 0 2 1 .259 Ozuna lf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .251 DeJong ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .238 Molina c 4 0 2 0 0 2 .266 Edman 3b 3 1 0 0 1 2 .282 Bader cf 4 0 1 0 0 3 .211 Mikolas p 2 1 1 0 0 0 .140 a-J.Martínez ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .266 Gallegos p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Gant p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Helsley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333 G.Cabrera p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 c-Carpenter ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .224

Washington 010 101 021_6 12 2 St. Louis 001 001 000_2 6 0

a-struck out for Mikolas in the 6th. b-grounded out for Rodney in the 8th. c-flied out for G.Cabrera in the 9th.

E_Turner (13), Gomes (4). LOB_Washington 9, St. Louis 9. 2B_Gomes 2 (13), Soto (30), Goldschmidt (22), Molina (23). 3B_Kendrick (1). HR_Kendrick (16), off Mikolas. RBIs_A.Cabrera (30), Kendrick (61), Robles 2 (62), Gomes (38), Soto (106). SB_Gomes (2), Robles (26), Eaton (14), Turner (33). SF_A.Cabrera, Soto. S_Wong.

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 5 (Rendon, Corbin, Parra, A.Cabrera); St. Louis 7 (Ozuna, Molina, DeJong, Fowler, Bader). RISP_Washington 3 for 12; St. Louis 0 for 9.

GIDP_Rendon.

DP_St. Louis 1 (DeJong, Wong, Goldschmidt).

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Corbin, W, 13-7 6 5 2 0 4 11 110 3.10 Rodney, H, 14 1 0 0 0 0 1 18 3.49 Dan.Hudson, S, 2-4 2 1 0 0 0 2 26 2.00

St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Mikolas, L, 9-14 6 8 3 3 1 4 91 4.29 Gallegos 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3 17 2.10 Gant 0 1 1 1 1 0 10 3.64 Helsley 2-3 2 1 1 0 0 8 2.27 G.Cabrera 1 1 1 1 2 0 25 5.09

Gant pitched to 2 batters in the 8th

Inherited runners-scored_Helsley 2-1. IBB_off Mikolas (Gomes). HBP_Mikolas (Robles).

Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, John Tumpane; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Sam Holbrook.

T_3:21. A_44,061 (45,538).

