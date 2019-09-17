Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Washington 6, St. Louis 2

September 17, 2019 11:16 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Washington St. Louis
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 6 12 6 Totals 33 2 6 0
Turner ss 4 1 1 0 Fowler rf 5 0 1 0
Eaton rf 5 0 1 0 Wong 2b 4 0 0 0
Rendon 3b 5 0 1 0 Goldschmidt 1b 2 0 1 0
Soto lf 4 1 1 1 Ozuna lf 3 0 0 0
Kendrick 1b 4 2 3 1 DeJong ss 4 0 0 0
A.Cabrera 2b 3 1 0 1 Molina c 4 0 2 0
Robles cf 3 1 2 2 Edman 3b 3 1 0 0
Gomes c 3 0 2 1 Bader cf 4 0 1 0
Corbin p 3 0 1 0 Mikolas p 2 1 1 0
Rodney p 0 0 0 0 a-J.Martínez ph 1 0 0 0
b-Parra ph 1 0 0 0 Gallegos p 0 0 0 0
Dan.Hudson p 0 0 0 0 Gant p 0 0 0 0
Helsley p 0 0 0 0
G.Cabrera p 0 0 0 0
c-Carpenter ph 1 0 0 0
Washington 010 101 021 6
St. Louis 001 001 000 2

E_Turner (13), Gomes (4). DP_Washington 0, St. Louis 1. LOB_Washington 9, St. Louis 9. 2B_Gomes 2 (13), Soto (30), Goldschmidt (22), Molina (23). 3B_Kendrick (1). HR_Kendrick (16). SB_Gomes (2), Robles (26), Eaton (14), Turner (33). SF_A.Cabrera (2), Soto (5). S_Wong (6).

IP H R ER BB SO
Washington
Corbin, W, 13-7 6 5 2 0 4 11
Rodney, H, 14 1 0 0 0 0 1
Dan.Hudson, S, 2-4 2 1 0 0 0 2
St. Louis
Mikolas, L, 9-14 6 8 3 3 1 4
Gallegos 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3
Gant 0 1 1 1 1 0
Helsley 2-3 2 1 1 0 0
G.Cabrera 1 1 1 1 2 0

Gant pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.

HBP_Mikolas (Robles).

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, John Tumpane; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Sam Holbrook.

T_3:21. A_44,061 (45,538).

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts from DoD’s JAIC, HHS and NOAA Fisheries explore machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|19 6th Cyber Operations for National...
9|23 2019 Defense Systems Acquisition...
9|23 Cyberspace and Cyber Intelligence
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National POW/MIA Recognition Day

Today in History

1881: Chester Arthur becomes third president to serve in one year