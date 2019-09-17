Washington 6, St. Louis 2

|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|St. Louis
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|35
|6
|12
|6
|
|Totals
|33
|2
|6
|0
|
|Turner ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Fowler rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Eaton rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Wong 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rendon 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Goldschmidt 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Soto lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Ozuna lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kendrick 1b
|4
|2
|3
|1
|
|DeJong ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Cabrera 2b
|3
|1
|0
|1
|
|Molina c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Robles cf
|3
|1
|2
|2
|
|Edman 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Gomes c
|3
|0
|2
|1
|
|Bader cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Corbin p
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Mikolas p
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Rodney p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|a-J.Martínez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|b-Parra ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gallegos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dan.Hudson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gant p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Helsley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|G.Cabrera p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|c-Carpenter ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Washington
|010
|101
|021
|—
|6
|St. Louis
|001
|001
|000
|—
|2
E_Turner (13), Gomes (4). DP_Washington 0, St. Louis 1. LOB_Washington 9, St. Louis 9. 2B_Gomes 2 (13), Soto (30), Goldschmidt (22), Molina (23). 3B_Kendrick (1). HR_Kendrick (16). SB_Gomes (2), Robles (26), Eaton (14), Turner (33). SF_A.Cabrera (2), Soto (5). S_Wong (6).
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Corbin, W, 13-7
|6
|
|5
|2
|0
|4
|11
|Rodney, H, 14
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Dan.Hudson, S, 2-4
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|St. Louis
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Mikolas, L, 9-14
|6
|
|8
|3
|3
|1
|4
|Gallegos
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Gant
|0
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Helsley
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|G.Cabrera
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
Gant pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.
HBP_Mikolas (Robles).
Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, John Tumpane; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Sam Holbrook.
T_3:21. A_44,061 (45,538).
