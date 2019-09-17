Washington 6, St. Louis 2

Washington St. Louis ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 35 6 12 6 Totals 33 2 6 0 Turner ss 4 1 1 0 Fowler rf 5 0 1 0 Eaton rf 5 0 1 0 Wong 2b 4 0 0 0 Rendon 3b 5 0 1 0 Goldschmidt 1b 2 0 1 0 Soto lf 4 1 1 1 Ozuna lf 3 0 0 0 Kendrick 1b 4 2 3 1 DeJong ss 4 0 0 0 A.Cabrera 2b 3 1 0 1 Molina c 4 0 2 0 Robles cf 3 1 2 2 Edman 3b 3 1 0 0 Gomes c 3 0 2 1 Bader cf 4 0 1 0 Corbin p 3 0 1 0 Mikolas p 2 1 1 0 Rodney p 0 0 0 0 a-J.Martínez ph 1 0 0 0 b-Parra ph 1 0 0 0 Gallegos p 0 0 0 0 Dan.Hudson p 0 0 0 0 Gant p 0 0 0 0 Helsley p 0 0 0 0 G.Cabrera p 0 0 0 0 c-Carpenter ph 1 0 0 0

Washington 010 101 021 — 6 St. Louis 001 001 000 — 2

E_Turner (13), Gomes (4). DP_Washington 0, St. Louis 1. LOB_Washington 9, St. Louis 9. 2B_Gomes 2 (13), Soto (30), Goldschmidt (22), Molina (23). 3B_Kendrick (1). HR_Kendrick (16). SB_Gomes (2), Robles (26), Eaton (14), Turner (33). SF_A.Cabrera (2), Soto (5). S_Wong (6).

IP H R ER BB SO

Washington Corbin, W, 13-7 6 5 2 0 4 11 Rodney, H, 14 1 0 0 0 0 1 Dan.Hudson, S, 2-4 2 1 0 0 0 2

St. Louis Mikolas, L, 9-14 6 8 3 3 1 4 Gallegos 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3 Gant 0 1 1 1 1 0 Helsley 2-3 2 1 1 0 0 G.Cabrera 1 1 1 1 2 0

Gant pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.

HBP_Mikolas (Robles).

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, John Tumpane; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Sam Holbrook.

T_3:21. A_44,061 (45,538).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.