Washington 7, Philadelphia 2

|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|2
|5
|2
|4
|8
|
|Segura ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.279
|Harper rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.257
|Kingery 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.259
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.230
|Pirela lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.267
|d-Bruce ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Hernández 2b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.281
|Haseley cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.268
|Knapp c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.207
|Eflin p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.170
|Garcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Miller ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.216
|Davis p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Ramos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-Morrison ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|7
|10
|7
|9
|7
|
|Turner ss
|4
|3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|.293
|Eaton rf
|4
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.283
|Rendon 3b
|3
|0
|1
|2
|2
|0
|.325
|Soto lf
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0
|.287
|Kendrick 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.345
|Guerra p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Cabrera 2b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.304
|Robles cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Gomes c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.226
|Corbin p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.079
|a-Parra ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Rodney p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Hudson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Zimmerman ph-1b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.252
|Philadelphia
|000
|001
|001_2
|5
|0
|Washington
|111
|020
|02x_7
|10
|1
a-struck out for Corbin in the 6th. b-flied out for Garcia in the 7th. c-singled for Hudson in the 8th. d-struck out for Pirela in the 9th. e-grounded out for Ramos in the 9th.
E_Rendon (11). LOB_Philadelphia 7, Washington 10. 2B_Kingery (34), Knapp (6), Gomes (15). HR_Eaton (15), off Eflin; Gomes (11), off Eflin; Turner (17), off Eflin. RBIs_Hernández (69), Knapp (6), Eaton (48), Gomes (40), Turner (51), Rendon 2 (122), Cabrera (35), Soto (108). S_Eflin.
Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 5 (Hoskins, Harper, Haseley 2, Morrison); Washington 7 (Cabrera, Robles, Eaton, Kendrick). RISP_Philadelphia 0 for 9; Washington 1 for 10.
Runners moved up_Kingery, Segura, Kendrick, Cabrera. GIDP_Kendrick.
DP_Philadelphia 1 (Eflin, Knapp, Hoskins).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Eflin, L, 9-13
|5
|
|8
|5
|5
|4
|2
|86
|4.16
|Garcia
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|21
|5.86
|Davis
|1
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|3
|2
|46
|7.13
|Ramos
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|19
|5.40
|Washington
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Corbin, W, 14-7
|6
|
|3
|1
|1
|4
|6
|108
|3.05
|Rodney
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|4.40
|Hudson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|1.71
|Guerra
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|11
|4.73
Inherited runners-scored_Ramos 3-2. PB_Gomes (9).
Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, Alan Porter; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Vic Carapazza.
T_3:19. A_19,788 (41,313).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.