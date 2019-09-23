Listen Live Sports

Washington 7, Philadelphia 2

September 23, 2019 10:39 pm
 
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 2 5 2 4 8
Segura ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .279
Harper rf 3 1 1 0 1 2 .257
Kingery 3b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .259
Hoskins 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .230
Pirela lf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .267
d-Bruce ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .222
Hernández 2b 3 0 0 1 1 0 .281
Haseley cf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .268
Knapp c 4 0 2 1 0 0 .207
Eflin p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .170
Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Miller ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .216
Davis p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Ramos p 0 0 0 0 0 0
e-Morrison ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .222
Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 7 10 7 9 7
Turner ss 4 3 2 1 1 2 .293
Eaton rf 4 2 3 1 1 0 .283
Rendon 3b 3 0 1 2 2 0 .325
Soto lf 1 0 0 1 4 0 .287
Kendrick 1b 4 0 1 0 1 1 .345
Guerra p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Cabrera 2b 4 0 0 1 0 0 .304
Robles cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .253
Gomes c 4 1 2 1 0 2 .226
Corbin p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .079
a-Parra ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .222
Rodney p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Hudson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Zimmerman ph-1b 1 1 1 0 0 0 .252
Philadelphia 000 001 001_2 5 0
Washington 111 020 02x_7 10 1

a-struck out for Corbin in the 6th. b-flied out for Garcia in the 7th. c-singled for Hudson in the 8th. d-struck out for Pirela in the 9th. e-grounded out for Ramos in the 9th.

E_Rendon (11). LOB_Philadelphia 7, Washington 10. 2B_Kingery (34), Knapp (6), Gomes (15). HR_Eaton (15), off Eflin; Gomes (11), off Eflin; Turner (17), off Eflin. RBIs_Hernández (69), Knapp (6), Eaton (48), Gomes (40), Turner (51), Rendon 2 (122), Cabrera (35), Soto (108). S_Eflin.

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 5 (Hoskins, Harper, Haseley 2, Morrison); Washington 7 (Cabrera, Robles, Eaton, Kendrick). RISP_Philadelphia 0 for 9; Washington 1 for 10.

Runners moved up_Kingery, Segura, Kendrick, Cabrera. GIDP_Kendrick.

DP_Philadelphia 1 (Eflin, Knapp, Hoskins).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Eflin, L, 9-13 5 8 5 5 4 2 86 4.16
Garcia 1 1 0 0 0 2 21 5.86
Davis 1 2-3 1 2 2 3 2 46 7.13
Ramos 1-3 0 0 0 2 1 19 5.40
Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Corbin, W, 14-7 6 3 1 1 4 6 108 3.05
Rodney 1 0 0 0 0 0 16 4.40
Hudson 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 1.71
Guerra 1 2 1 1 0 1 11 4.73

Inherited runners-scored_Ramos 3-2. PB_Gomes (9).

Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, Alan Porter; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Vic Carapazza.

T_3:19. A_19,788 (41,313).

