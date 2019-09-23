Washington 7, Philadelphia 2

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 2 5 2 4 8 Segura ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .279 Harper rf 3 1 1 0 1 2 .257 Kingery 3b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .259 Hoskins 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .230 Pirela lf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .267 d-Bruce ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .222 Hernández 2b 3 0 0 1 1 0 .281 Haseley cf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .268 Knapp c 4 0 2 1 0 0 .207 Eflin p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .170 Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Miller ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .216 Davis p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Ramos p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — e-Morrison ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .222

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 7 10 7 9 7 Turner ss 4 3 2 1 1 2 .293 Eaton rf 4 2 3 1 1 0 .283 Rendon 3b 3 0 1 2 2 0 .325 Soto lf 1 0 0 1 4 0 .287 Kendrick 1b 4 0 1 0 1 1 .345 Guerra p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Cabrera 2b 4 0 0 1 0 0 .304 Robles cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .253 Gomes c 4 1 2 1 0 2 .226 Corbin p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .079 a-Parra ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .222 Rodney p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Hudson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Zimmerman ph-1b 1 1 1 0 0 0 .252

Philadelphia 000 001 001_2 5 0 Washington 111 020 02x_7 10 1

a-struck out for Corbin in the 6th. b-flied out for Garcia in the 7th. c-singled for Hudson in the 8th. d-struck out for Pirela in the 9th. e-grounded out for Ramos in the 9th.

E_Rendon (11). LOB_Philadelphia 7, Washington 10. 2B_Kingery (34), Knapp (6), Gomes (15). HR_Eaton (15), off Eflin; Gomes (11), off Eflin; Turner (17), off Eflin. RBIs_Hernández (69), Knapp (6), Eaton (48), Gomes (40), Turner (51), Rendon 2 (122), Cabrera (35), Soto (108). S_Eflin.

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 5 (Hoskins, Harper, Haseley 2, Morrison); Washington 7 (Cabrera, Robles, Eaton, Kendrick). RISP_Philadelphia 0 for 9; Washington 1 for 10.

Runners moved up_Kingery, Segura, Kendrick, Cabrera. GIDP_Kendrick.

DP_Philadelphia 1 (Eflin, Knapp, Hoskins).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Eflin, L, 9-13 5 8 5 5 4 2 86 4.16 Garcia 1 1 0 0 0 2 21 5.86 Davis 1 2-3 1 2 2 3 2 46 7.13 Ramos 1-3 0 0 0 2 1 19 5.40

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Corbin, W, 14-7 6 3 1 1 4 6 108 3.05 Rodney 1 0 0 0 0 0 16 4.40 Hudson 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 1.71 Guerra 1 2 1 1 0 1 11 4.73

Inherited runners-scored_Ramos 3-2. PB_Gomes (9).

Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, Alan Porter; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Vic Carapazza.

T_3:19. A_19,788 (41,313).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.