Washington 7, Philadelphia 2

Philadelphia Washington ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 31 2 5 2 Totals 32 7 10 7 Segura ss 4 0 0 0 Turner ss 4 3 2 1 Harper rf 3 1 1 0 Eaton rf 4 2 3 1 Kingery 3b 3 0 1 0 Rendon 3b 3 0 1 2 Hoskins 1b 4 0 0 0 Soto lf 1 0 0 1 Pirela lf 2 0 0 0 Kendrick 1b 4 0 1 0 Bruce ph 1 0 0 0 Guerra p 0 0 0 0 Hernández 2b 3 0 0 1 Cabrera 2b 4 0 0 1 Haseley cf 4 1 1 0 Robles cf 4 0 0 0 Knapp c 4 0 2 1 Gomes c 4 1 2 1 Eflin p 1 0 0 0 Corbin p 2 0 0 0 Garcia p 0 0 0 0 Parra ph 1 0 0 0 Miller ph 1 0 0 0 Rodney p 0 0 0 0 Davis p 0 0 0 0 Hudson p 0 0 0 0 Ramos p 0 0 0 0 Zimmerman ph-1b 1 1 1 0 Morrison ph 1 0 0 0

Philadelphia 000 001 001 — 2 Washington 111 020 02x — 7

E_Rendon (11). DP_Philadelphia 1, Washington 0. LOB_Philadelphia 7, Washington 10. 2B_Kingery (34), Knapp (6), Gomes (15). HR_Eaton (15), Gomes (11), Turner (17). S_Eflin (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Philadelphia Eflin L,9-13 5 8 5 5 4 2 Garcia 1 1 0 0 0 2 Davis 1 2-3 1 2 2 3 2 Ramos 1-3 0 0 0 2 1

Washington Corbin W,14-7 6 3 1 1 4 6 Rodney 1 0 0 0 0 0 Hudson 1 0 0 0 0 1 Guerra 1 2 1 1 0 1

Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, Alan Porter; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Vic Carapazza.

T_3:19. A_19,788 (41,313).

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.