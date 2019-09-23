Washington 7, Philadelphia 2

|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|31
|2
|5
|2
|
|Totals
|32
|7
|10
|7
|
|Segura ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Turner ss
|4
|3
|2
|1
|
|Harper rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Eaton rf
|4
|2
|3
|1
|
|Kingery 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Rendon 3b
|3
|0
|1
|2
|
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Soto lf
|1
|0
|0
|1
|
|Pirela lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kendrick 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Bruce ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Guerra p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hernández 2b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Cabrera 2b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|
|Haseley cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Robles cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Knapp c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Gomes c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Eflin p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Corbin p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Garcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Parra ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Miller ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rodney p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Davis p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hudson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ramos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Zimmerman ph-1b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|Morrison ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Philadelphia
|000
|001
|001
|—
|2
|Washington
|111
|020
|02x
|—
|7
E_Rendon (11). DP_Philadelphia 1, Washington 0. LOB_Philadelphia 7, Washington 10. 2B_Kingery (34), Knapp (6), Gomes (15). HR_Eaton (15), Gomes (11), Turner (17). S_Eflin (2).
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Eflin L,9-13
|5
|
|8
|5
|5
|4
|2
|Garcia
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Davis
|1
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|3
|2
|Ramos
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Corbin W,14-7
|6
|
|3
|1
|1
|4
|6
|Rodney
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hudson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Guerra
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, Alan Porter; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Vic Carapazza.
T_3:19. A_19,788 (41,313).
