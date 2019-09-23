Listen Live Sports

Washington 7, Philadelphia 2

September 23, 2019 10:39 pm
 
Philadelphia Washington
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 2 5 2 Totals 32 7 10 7
Segura ss 4 0 0 0 Turner ss 4 3 2 1
Harper rf 3 1 1 0 Eaton rf 4 2 3 1
Kingery 3b 3 0 1 0 Rendon 3b 3 0 1 2
Hoskins 1b 4 0 0 0 Soto lf 1 0 0 1
Pirela lf 2 0 0 0 Kendrick 1b 4 0 1 0
Bruce ph 1 0 0 0 Guerra p 0 0 0 0
Hernández 2b 3 0 0 1 Cabrera 2b 4 0 0 1
Haseley cf 4 1 1 0 Robles cf 4 0 0 0
Knapp c 4 0 2 1 Gomes c 4 1 2 1
Eflin p 1 0 0 0 Corbin p 2 0 0 0
Garcia p 0 0 0 0 Parra ph 1 0 0 0
Miller ph 1 0 0 0 Rodney p 0 0 0 0
Davis p 0 0 0 0 Hudson p 0 0 0 0
Ramos p 0 0 0 0 Zimmerman ph-1b 1 1 1 0
Morrison ph 1 0 0 0
Philadelphia 000 001 001 2
Washington 111 020 02x 7

E_Rendon (11). DP_Philadelphia 1, Washington 0. LOB_Philadelphia 7, Washington 10. 2B_Kingery (34), Knapp (6), Gomes (15). HR_Eaton (15), Gomes (11), Turner (17). S_Eflin (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Philadelphia
Eflin L,9-13 5 8 5 5 4 2
Garcia 1 1 0 0 0 2
Davis 1 2-3 1 2 2 3 2
Ramos 1-3 0 0 0 2 1
Washington
Corbin W,14-7 6 3 1 1 4 6
Rodney 1 0 0 0 0 0
Hudson 1 0 0 0 0 1
Guerra 1 2 1 1 0 1

Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, Alan Porter; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Vic Carapazza.

T_3:19. A_19,788 (41,313).

