Washington 9, Atlanta 4

|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|42
|9
|17
|9
|2
|12
|
|Turner ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.301
|Difo ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.236
|Eaton rf
|4
|2
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.287
|Taylor rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.210
|Rendon 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.337
|1-Sanchez pr-3b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Soto lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.297
|Stevenson lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.348
|Cabrera 2b
|5
|0
|4
|3
|0
|0
|.355
|Adams 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.226
|Robles cf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.251
|Gomes c
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.217
|Scherzer p
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.180
|Suero p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Dozier ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|Guerra p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|4
|7
|4
|3
|14
|
|Acuña Jr. cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.280
|Hamilton cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|Albies 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.288
|Hechavarría 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|Freeman 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.299
|Culberson 1b
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.269
|Donaldson 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.262
|Camargo 3b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|Joyce rf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.296
|b-Riley ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.236
|Swanson ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|Flowers c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.235
|Ortega lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.213
|Walker p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|c-Cervelli ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.538
|Soroka p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.083
|Sobotka p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Minter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Duvall lf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.250
|Washington
|211
|000
|401_9
|17
|0
|Atlanta
|010
|000
|003_4
|7
|0
a-singled for Suero in the 8th. b-struck out for Joyce in the 9th. c-doubled for Walker in the 9th.
1-ran for Rendon in the 9th.
LOB_Washington 8, Atlanta 6. 2B_Rendon 2 (41), Eaton (22), Cabrera (8), Robles (29), Joyce (10), Cervelli (5). HR_Eaton (13), off Soroka; Gomes (9), off Soroka; Soto (33), off Soroka; Gomes (9), off Sobotka; Joyce (7), off Scherzer; Culberson (5), off Guerra. RBIs_Eaton 3 (45), Gomes 2 (33), Soto (101), Cabrera 3 (27), Joyce (21), Culberson (20), Cervelli (4), Duvall (12). SB_Scherzer (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Washington 6 (Adams 2, Robles, Taylor, Gomes); Atlanta 3 (Flowers, Hamilton). RISP_Washington 3 for 13; Atlanta 2 for 6.
Runners moved up_Adams, Soto. GIDP_Adams, Gomes.
DP_Atlanta 2 (Freeman, Swanson, Soroka; Swanson, Hechavarría, Culberson).
|Washington
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Scherzer, W, 10-5
|6
|
|2
|1
|1
|2
|9
|98
|2.56
|Suero
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|26
|4.43
|Guerra
|2
|
|5
|3
|3
|0
|3
|29
|5.09
|Atlanta
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Soroka, L, 11-4
|6
|
|7
|4
|4
|1
|7
|91
|2.67
|Sobotka
|
|1-3
|3
|4
|4
|1
|1
|21
|6.84
|Minter
|1
|1-3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|6.91
|Walker
|1
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|3
|36
|2.35
Inherited runners-scored_Minter 2-2, Walker 2-0.
Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Paul Emmel; Third, Ryan Blakney.
T_3:16. A_31,789 (41,149).
