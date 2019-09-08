Listen Live Sports

Washington 9, Atlanta 4

September 8, 2019
 
Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 42 9 17 9 2 12
Turner ss 3 1 1 0 0 2 .301
Difo ss 2 0 1 0 0 1 .236
Eaton rf 4 2 2 3 0 1 .287
Taylor rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .210
Rendon 3b 4 1 2 0 1 0 .337
1-Sanchez pr-3b 0 1 0 0 0 0 .241
Soto lf 4 1 1 1 1 1 .297
Stevenson lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .348
Cabrera 2b 5 0 4 3 0 0 .355
Adams 1b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .226
Robles cf 5 0 2 0 0 2 .251
Gomes c 5 2 2 2 0 1 .217
Scherzer p 3 1 1 0 0 1 .180
Suero p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
a-Dozier ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .237
Guerra p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 4 7 4 3 14
Acuña Jr. cf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .280
Hamilton cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .261
Albies 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .288
Hechavarría 2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .262
Freeman 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .299
Culberson 1b 1 1 1 1 0 0 .269
Donaldson 3b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .262
Camargo 3b 1 1 1 0 0 0 .229
Joyce rf 3 1 2 1 0 1 .296
b-Riley ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .236
Swanson ss 4 1 1 0 0 1 .254
Flowers c 3 0 0 0 1 3 .235
Ortega lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .213
Walker p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
c-Cervelli ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .538
Soroka p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .083
Sobotka p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Minter p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Duvall lf 2 0 1 1 0 0 .250
Washington 211 000 401_9 17 0
Atlanta 010 000 003_4 7 0

a-singled for Suero in the 8th. b-struck out for Joyce in the 9th. c-doubled for Walker in the 9th.

1-ran for Rendon in the 9th.

LOB_Washington 8, Atlanta 6. 2B_Rendon 2 (41), Eaton (22), Cabrera (8), Robles (29), Joyce (10), Cervelli (5). HR_Eaton (13), off Soroka; Gomes (9), off Soroka; Soto (33), off Soroka; Gomes (9), off Sobotka; Joyce (7), off Scherzer; Culberson (5), off Guerra. RBIs_Eaton 3 (45), Gomes 2 (33), Soto (101), Cabrera 3 (27), Joyce (21), Culberson (20), Cervelli (4), Duvall (12). SB_Scherzer (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 6 (Adams 2, Robles, Taylor, Gomes); Atlanta 3 (Flowers, Hamilton). RISP_Washington 3 for 13; Atlanta 2 for 6.

Runners moved up_Adams, Soto. GIDP_Adams, Gomes.

DP_Atlanta 2 (Freeman, Swanson, Soroka; Swanson, Hechavarría, Culberson).

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Scherzer, W, 10-5 6 2 1 1 2 9 98 2.56
Suero 1 0 0 0 1 2 26 4.43
Guerra 2 5 3 3 0 3 29 5.09
Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Soroka, L, 11-4 6 7 4 4 1 7 91 2.67
Sobotka 1-3 3 4 4 1 1 21 6.84
Minter 1 1-3 4 0 0 0 1 20 6.91
Walker 1 1-3 3 1 1 0 3 36 2.35

Inherited runners-scored_Minter 2-2, Walker 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Paul Emmel; Third, Ryan Blakney.

T_3:16. A_31,789 (41,149).

