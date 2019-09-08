Washington 9, Atlanta 4

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 42 9 17 9 2 12 Turner ss 3 1 1 0 0 2 .301 Difo ss 2 0 1 0 0 1 .236 Eaton rf 4 2 2 3 0 1 .287 Taylor rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .210 Rendon 3b 4 1 2 0 1 0 .337 1-Sanchez pr-3b 0 1 0 0 0 0 .241 Soto lf 4 1 1 1 1 1 .297 Stevenson lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .348 Cabrera 2b 5 0 4 3 0 0 .355 Adams 1b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .226 Robles cf 5 0 2 0 0 2 .251 Gomes c 5 2 2 2 0 1 .217 Scherzer p 3 1 1 0 0 1 .180 Suero p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 a-Dozier ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .237 Guerra p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 4 7 4 3 14 Acuña Jr. cf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .280 Hamilton cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .261 Albies 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .288 Hechavarría 2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .262 Freeman 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .299 Culberson 1b 1 1 1 1 0 0 .269 Donaldson 3b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .262 Camargo 3b 1 1 1 0 0 0 .229 Joyce rf 3 1 2 1 0 1 .296 b-Riley ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .236 Swanson ss 4 1 1 0 0 1 .254 Flowers c 3 0 0 0 1 3 .235 Ortega lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .213 Walker p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 c-Cervelli ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .538 Soroka p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .083 Sobotka p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Minter p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Duvall lf 2 0 1 1 0 0 .250

Washington 211 000 401_9 17 0 Atlanta 010 000 003_4 7 0

a-singled for Suero in the 8th. b-struck out for Joyce in the 9th. c-doubled for Walker in the 9th.

1-ran for Rendon in the 9th.

LOB_Washington 8, Atlanta 6. 2B_Rendon 2 (41), Eaton (22), Cabrera (8), Robles (29), Joyce (10), Cervelli (5). HR_Eaton (13), off Soroka; Gomes (9), off Soroka; Soto (33), off Soroka; Gomes (9), off Sobotka; Joyce (7), off Scherzer; Culberson (5), off Guerra. RBIs_Eaton 3 (45), Gomes 2 (33), Soto (101), Cabrera 3 (27), Joyce (21), Culberson (20), Cervelli (4), Duvall (12). SB_Scherzer (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 6 (Adams 2, Robles, Taylor, Gomes); Atlanta 3 (Flowers, Hamilton). RISP_Washington 3 for 13; Atlanta 2 for 6.

Runners moved up_Adams, Soto. GIDP_Adams, Gomes.

DP_Atlanta 2 (Freeman, Swanson, Soroka; Swanson, Hechavarría, Culberson).

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Scherzer, W, 10-5 6 2 1 1 2 9 98 2.56 Suero 1 0 0 0 1 2 26 4.43 Guerra 2 5 3 3 0 3 29 5.09

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Soroka, L, 11-4 6 7 4 4 1 7 91 2.67 Sobotka 1-3 3 4 4 1 1 21 6.84 Minter 1 1-3 4 0 0 0 1 20 6.91 Walker 1 1-3 3 1 1 0 3 36 2.35

Inherited runners-scored_Minter 2-2, Walker 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Paul Emmel; Third, Ryan Blakney.

T_3:16. A_31,789 (41,149).

