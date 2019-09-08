Washington 9, Atlanta 4

Washington Atlanta ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 42 9 17 9 Totals 34 4 7 4 Turner ss 3 1 1 0 Acuña Jr. cf 2 0 0 0 Difo ss 2 0 1 0 Hamilton cf 2 0 0 0 Eaton rf 4 2 2 3 Albies 2b 3 0 0 0 Taylor rf 1 0 0 0 Hechavarría 2b 1 0 0 0 Rendon 3b 4 1 2 0 Freeman 1b 3 0 0 0 Sanchez pr-3b 0 1 0 0 Culberson 1b 1 1 1 1 Soto lf 4 1 1 1 Donaldson 3b 2 0 0 0 Stevenson lf 0 0 0 0 Camargo 3b 1 1 1 0 Cabrera 2b 5 0 4 3 Joyce rf 3 1 2 1 Adams 1b 5 0 0 0 Riley ph 1 0 0 0 Robles cf 5 0 2 0 Swanson ss 4 1 1 0 Gomes c 5 2 2 2 Flowers c 3 0 0 0 Scherzer p 3 1 1 0 Ortega lf 3 0 0 0 Suero p 0 0 0 0 Walker p 0 0 0 0 Dozier ph 1 0 1 0 Cervelli ph 1 0 1 1 Guerra p 0 0 0 0 Soroka p 2 0 0 0 Sobotka p 0 0 0 0 Minter p 0 0 0 0 Duvall lf 2 0 1 1

Washington 211 000 401 — 9 Atlanta 010 000 003 — 4

DP_Washington 0, Atlanta 2. LOB_Washington 8, Atlanta 6. 2B_Rendon 2 (41), Eaton (22), Cabrera (8), Robles (29), Joyce (10), Cervelli (5). HR_Eaton (13), Gomes 2 (9), Soto (33), Joyce (7), Culberson (5). SB_Scherzer (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Washington Scherzer W,10-5 6 2 1 1 2 9 Suero 1 0 0 0 1 2 Guerra 2 5 3 3 0 3

Atlanta Soroka L,11-4 6 7 4 4 1 7 Sobotka 1-3 3 4 4 1 1 Minter 1 1-3 4 0 0 0 1 Walker 1 1-3 3 1 1 0 3

Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Paul Emmel; Third, Ryan Blakney.

T_3:16. A_31,789 (41,149).

