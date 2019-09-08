Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Washington 9, Atlanta 4

September 8, 2019 4:47 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Washington Atlanta
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 42 9 17 9 Totals 34 4 7 4
Turner ss 3 1 1 0 Acuña Jr. cf 2 0 0 0
Difo ss 2 0 1 0 Hamilton cf 2 0 0 0
Eaton rf 4 2 2 3 Albies 2b 3 0 0 0
Taylor rf 1 0 0 0 Hechavarría 2b 1 0 0 0
Rendon 3b 4 1 2 0 Freeman 1b 3 0 0 0
Sanchez pr-3b 0 1 0 0 Culberson 1b 1 1 1 1
Soto lf 4 1 1 1 Donaldson 3b 2 0 0 0
Stevenson lf 0 0 0 0 Camargo 3b 1 1 1 0
Cabrera 2b 5 0 4 3 Joyce rf 3 1 2 1
Adams 1b 5 0 0 0 Riley ph 1 0 0 0
Robles cf 5 0 2 0 Swanson ss 4 1 1 0
Gomes c 5 2 2 2 Flowers c 3 0 0 0
Scherzer p 3 1 1 0 Ortega lf 3 0 0 0
Suero p 0 0 0 0 Walker p 0 0 0 0
Dozier ph 1 0 1 0 Cervelli ph 1 0 1 1
Guerra p 0 0 0 0 Soroka p 2 0 0 0
Sobotka p 0 0 0 0
Minter p 0 0 0 0
Duvall lf 2 0 1 1
Washington 211 000 401 9
Atlanta 010 000 003 4

DP_Washington 0, Atlanta 2. LOB_Washington 8, Atlanta 6. 2B_Rendon 2 (41), Eaton (22), Cabrera (8), Robles (29), Joyce (10), Cervelli (5). HR_Eaton (13), Gomes 2 (9), Soto (33), Joyce (7), Culberson (5). SB_Scherzer (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Washington
Scherzer W,10-5 6 2 1 1 2 9
Suero 1 0 0 0 1 2
Guerra 2 5 3 3 0 3
Atlanta
Soroka L,11-4 6 7 4 4 1 7
Sobotka 1-3 3 4 4 1 1
Minter 1 1-3 4 0 0 0 1
Walker 1 1-3 3 1 1 0 3

Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Paul Emmel; Third, Ryan Blakney.

T_3:16. A_31,789 (41,149).

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|9 2019 Scientific Computing Days...
9|10 Data-Driven Intelligence for Government
9|10 FITARA Awards
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy graduate recruits get in formation

Today in History

1833: President Andrew Jackson shuts down Second Bank of the US