Washington 9, Atlanta 4

|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|42
|9
|17
|9
|
|Totals
|34
|4
|7
|4
|
|Turner ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Acuña Jr. cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Difo ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hamilton cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Eaton rf
|4
|2
|2
|3
|
|Albies 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Taylor rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hechavarría 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rendon 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Freeman 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sanchez pr-3b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Culberson 1b
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|Soto lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Donaldson 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stevenson lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Camargo 3b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|Cabrera 2b
|5
|0
|4
|3
|
|Joyce rf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|Adams 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Riley ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Robles cf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|
|Swanson ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Gomes c
|5
|2
|2
|2
|
|Flowers c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Scherzer p
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Ortega lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Suero p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Walker p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dozier ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Cervelli ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|Guerra p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Soroka p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Sobotka p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Minter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Duvall lf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Washington
|211
|000
|401
|—
|9
|Atlanta
|010
|000
|003
|—
|4
DP_Washington 0, Atlanta 2. LOB_Washington 8, Atlanta 6. 2B_Rendon 2 (41), Eaton (22), Cabrera (8), Robles (29), Joyce (10), Cervelli (5). HR_Eaton (13), Gomes 2 (9), Soto (33), Joyce (7), Culberson (5). SB_Scherzer (2).
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Scherzer W,10-5
|6
|
|2
|1
|1
|2
|9
|Suero
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Guerra
|2
|
|5
|3
|3
|0
|3
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Soroka L,11-4
|6
|
|7
|4
|4
|1
|7
|Sobotka
|
|1-3
|3
|4
|4
|1
|1
|Minter
|1
|1-3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Walker
|1
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|3
Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Paul Emmel; Third, Ryan Blakney.
T_3:16. A_31,789 (41,149).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.